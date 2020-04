We are not as mad together, or so we hope @tahirakashyap. But we sure are crazy about The Simpsons! All other fans out there, say "Woah Mama", and head to @DisneyPlusHotstarPremium because the funniest family in the world is here! #TheSimpsonsAreHere

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on Apr 15, 2020 at 3:20am PDT