भाग्यश्री ने फैन्स के साथ अपनी फिटनेस जर्नी की शेयर, कहा- ''अभी इतनी देर नहीं हुई...'' देखें Video

#throwbackthursday My journey towards fitness started only a couple of years ago. It never too late to better ones self. Never give up. Music credits: Let me love you by @djsnake & @justinbieber Thank you @swapneelhazare for helping me in this journey. #workoutmotivation #exercise #fitness #workouts #befit #back2basics #getgoing #makeithappen

