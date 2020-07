भाग्यश्री ने शेयर की अपनी शादी की Photo, कहा- ''एक बार की बात है जब एक छोटी लड़की... ''

Once upon a time....there was a little woman. Marriage - a dream, for some a gamble , an adventure, a journey, a fairytale, a wonder, a question.. the list is endless to describe... but you grow up! This is that one moment in transition... the one I can never forget. My heart was beating hard against my chest, my feet were jello, my head in a carousel, a tear in my eye, a whisper of a smile.... I can still relive the moment. How many of you recollect that one moment in time? Share it with me and let's bond over this memory.

A post shared by Bhagyashree (@bhagyashree.online) on Jul 11, 2020 at 4:59am PDT