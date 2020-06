भाग्यश्री ने फैन्स को बताया Side Leg Raise एक्सरसाइज का सही तरीका, Video शेयर की दी टिप्स

#mondaymotivation Side leg raise and pulse. This works on the core, the glutes, the thighs and specially the love handles. Make sure that your body is aligned, parallel to the floor, back is neutral position and you are not bent forward. #workout #core #glutes #legraise #homeworkout #back2basics

