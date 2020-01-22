शेफ विकास खन्ना ने इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर किया 'बीजी' को लिखा 20 साल पुराना खत, बयां करता है संघर्ष की कहानी

अमृतसर में केटरिंग का काम करने से लेकर न्यूयॉर्क में स्टार शेफ बनने तक का सफर शेफ विकास खन्ना के लिए इतना आसान नहीं रहा है. विकास के इस संघर्ष की कहानी हमें उनके उस खत से मिलती है जो उन्होंने लगभग 20 साल पहले अपनी दादी को लिखा था जब वे अपने करियर के शुरुआती दौर में थे. विकास खन्ना ने इंस्टाग्राम पर इस खत को शेयर किया है. विकास खन्ना ने पोस्ट करते हुए लिखा, "ये खत मैंने न्यूयॉर्क के अपने शुरुआती दिनों में लिखा था जिसे मैंने मेल नहीं किया था." बता दें कि शेफ विकास खन्ना पहले भी इस बात को उजागर कर चुके हैं कि उन्होंने कुकिंग की प्रेरणा अपनी दादी से ली है.
खत में शेफ विकास ने लिखा है कि उन्होंने फरवरी 2001 में छोटे से कैफे में नौकरी की शुरुआत की थी, उन्होंने लिखा है कि वे खुद को वहां कहीं देख ही नहीं पाते थे. विकास ने खत में लिखा, "आपका बुना हुआ स्वैटर मुझे गर्म रखता है. कभी-कभी मुझे लगता है कि मैं कभी अपनी पहचान नहीं बना पाऊंगा लेकिन मुझे यकीन है कि आप एक दिन मुझ पर जरूर गर्व करेंगी." उन्होंने लिखा कि उन्हें अमृतसर की बहुत याद आती है, "कभी कभी मुझे लगता है कि मैं गुलाम हूं और कभी भी कहीं भी कुछ भी नहीं बन पाऊंगा. मैं सिर्फ आपके चलते उम्मीद रखता हूं."
Found an old letter I had written to my grandma from my early days in New York, but never mailed it. I think it was Feb, 2001. My dearest Biji (Grandma), Bow to touch your feet. I hope your health is fine. I started a new job at a small café near WTC. Its American food, I find it very bland. But I work very hard to fit in. One dishwasher is from Mexico, he is very nice to me. Reminds me of home. New York is very big and very bright and I feel invisible and lost. Winters here hurt my bones. The rain does not have any fragrance. The sweater you knitted keeps me warm. Somedays I feel that I will never find my identity here but I will keep going to make you proud one day. Promise. I miss you and my Golden Temple and my city and my Lawrence Garden and whatever I left behind. Somedays I feel that your tired prince is a slave and would never be anyone or anything. Whatever remains of me is still hopeful because of you. Remember that you used to tell me a story of a heroic seed that broke through the wall and grew. I feel good then. I am far but very close to you. Your Prince Viku
A post shared by Vikas Khanna (@vikaskhannagroup) on
बता दें कि शेफ खन्ना पीएम मोदी, ओबामा और दलाई लामा तक के लिए भोजन बना चुके हैं. विकास खन्ना ने अपनी दादी के साथ तस्वीर शेयर करते हुए खत को पोस्ट किया है. बता दें कि शेफ विकास खन्ना का संबंध पंजाब के अमृतसर से है. न्यूयॉर्क में उन्होंने अपने करियर की शुरुआत डिशवॉशर के रूप में बर्तन धोने से की थी.
