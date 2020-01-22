शेफ विकास खन्ना ने इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर किया 'बीजी' को लिखा 20 साल पुराना खत, बयां करता है संघर्ष की कहानी

Found an old letter I had written to my grandma from my early days in New York, but never mailed it. I think it was Feb, 2001. My dearest Biji (Grandma), Bow to touch your feet. I hope your health is fine. I started a new job at a small café near WTC. Its American food, I find it very bland. But I work very hard to fit in. One dishwasher is from Mexico, he is very nice to me. Reminds me of home. New York is very big and very bright and I feel invisible and lost. Winters here hurt my bones. The rain does not have any fragrance. The sweater you knitted keeps me warm. Somedays I feel that I will never find my identity here but I will keep going to make you proud one day. Promise. I miss you and my Golden Temple and my city and my Lawrence Garden and whatever I left behind. Somedays I feel that your tired prince is a slave and would never be anyone or anything. Whatever remains of me is still hopeful because of you. Remember that you used to tell me a story of a heroic seed that broke through the wall and grew. I feel good then. I am far but very close to you. Your Prince Viku

