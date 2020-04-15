इस लड़की को हो गया था कोरोनावायरस, कहा- "न कुछ सूंघ पाती थी और न चख पाती थी"

“The COVID-19 outbreak had barely begun when I left to see the Northern Lights. Still, I took every precaution. I wore N99 masks, sanitized every surface I touched & avoided contact. At the time, I looked ‘paranoid' as one of the few even wearing a mask. ⁣ But, I came back to no hugs from the family. A pandemic had been declared. Days later, when I got a fever with chills, I isolated in my room. At first the doctor thought it was because of the temperature change & prescribed antibiotics. But I didn't risk it. Food was served to me on a table outside my room & I'd return the utensils only after I'd washed them. I didn't step outside or let anyone in. ⁣ But the symptoms got worse–I felt a tightness in my chest & had a cough. I didn't want to take a chance & went to the hospital to get tested. Then I had to wait. I was optimistic; the doctors also felt I'd test negative. But 2 days later, I was told I was the 2nd positive patient in Ahmedabad–my heart sank.⁣ I'd taken every precaution there was. I was terrified–what if I'd infected my family? But there was no time to think. Within 1 hour, doctors had my treatment plans ready while my house was fumigated & my family was put into quarantine by AMC officials. Everything happened so fast. ⁣ The first 2 days were scary. On top of all the symptoms, I couldn't smell or taste anything. But the doctors & nurses were my superheroes. They took fabulous care of me; they didn't behave distantly or with fear. One doctor even told me that for her birthday all she wanted was a negative test from me so I had to drink more water! ⁣ I began reading survivor stories for motivation & shared my experience online; people who'd looked at me with fear began sending me love. After 11 days, I tested negative twice & was discharged.⁣ That day, I entered my gates to see my family & society clapping & cheering for me. The past 3 weeks have been a rollercoaster to say the least; I went to Finland & overcame a potentially deadly disease. But that's how unpredictable life can be. So, I've got to savour every moment now–right from soaking in the sun to feeling the grass beneath my feet. But most importantly, a hug from my parents.”

