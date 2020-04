Oh my ???????? #repost @curly.tales ・・・ Olivia and Raul De Freitas, a couple from South Africa, landed in the Maldives on a Sunday, March 22nd, 2020 for their honeymoon which was to last for 6 days. For couples like them, Olivia who is a teacher & Raul, a butcher, the hotel they were staying in was paradise! On Wednesday, March 25th, they received news that their country's airports would be shut by Thursday midnight & to head back, it would be complete chaos. At the same time, Maldives too announced their lockdown which banned any new foreign travelers. If they left their resort, they wouldn't be allowed back in. By Sunday, 28th March, they were the only guests in the resort, the Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives. The entire staff seemed to be lonely & thus serve the couple non stop; the “room service boy” checks on them 5 times a day, the dining department serves them elaborate candle light dinners & the performers put on a show for ‘just for them' every night, in a grand dining hall. The couple have been paying their bills on a much discounted price but their bills have grown larger. This couple was the last of people stuck in Paradise & trapped in their endless honeymoon. Amidst COVID-19 outbreak, Curly Tales encourages you to stay indoors. We take you around the world from the comfort of your home. #SpreadPositivity #ArmchairTravel . . . . . . #zeriahtravels #maldives #couples #couplegoals #maldivesislands #cinnamonvelifushimaldives #couplegoals #honeymoon #lagos #lekki #naija

A post shared by Zeriah Travel and Tours (@zeriahtravels) on Apr 6, 2020 at 1:39pm PDT