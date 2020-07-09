Pics: श्रीदेवी के लिए इस डिजाइनर ने बनाई थी किमोनो ड्रेस और 400 पीस का हेडगेयर, ये डिटेल्स जान आप भी रह जाएंगे हैरान

फैशन डिजाइनर नीता लुल्ला (Neeta Lulla) बॉलीवुड इंडस्ट्री की जानीमानी डिजाइनर हैं और उन्होंने इंडस्ट्री की कई एक्ट्रेस के लिए कॉस्टयूम डिजाइन्स (Costumes Design) किए हैं. ऐश्वर्या राय बच्चन (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) से लेकर जूही चावला (Juhi Chawla) और श्रीदेवी (Sridevi) तक नीता लुल्ला ने कई एक्ट्रेस के साथ काम किया है. इसी बीच हाल ही में उन्होंने श्रीदेवी (Sridevi) की एक फिल्म के लिए बनाए गए कॉस्टयूम से जुड़ी कुछ डिटेल्स शेयर की हैं, जिन्हें जान कर आप भी हैरान रह जाएंगे. श्रीदेवी ने इस कॉस्टयूम (Sridevi Movie Costume) को फिल्म ''रूप की रानी चोरों का राजा'' (Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja) में पहना था.
अपने पहले आउटफिट किमोनो ड्रेस (Kimono Dress) के बारे में बात करते हुए नीता लुल्ला ने लिखा, ''चाय में चीनी गाने को एक मशहूर स्टूडियो में 8 दिन तक शूट किया गया था. मैं इस ड्रेस के कपड़े और एक्सेसरीज को सिंगापुर से लाई थी. हमने किमोनो की बाजू पर बड़ा सा ड्रैगन बनाया. इस ड्रैगन को हमने जरदोजी और स्टोन वर्क से बनाया. उन्होंने यह भी बताया कि किमोनो की बेल्ट को हल्के स्पोंज से बनाया गया. हालांकि, इसमें श्रीदेवी की स्लिपर की डिटेल्स काफी रोमांचक हैं''.
दरअसल, डिजाइनर ने कहा, ''स्लिपर को उन्होंने खुद हाथ से बनाया था. इसके लिए उन्होंने बाटा की रबड़ चप्पल के सोल की 5 लेयर को चिपकाया था और खुद हाथ से इसकी सिलाई की थी. इसके बाद इस पर पेंट किया गया था और मोतियों से एंब्रोइडरी की गई थी. उस वक्त इस तरह की चप्पल मार्केट में नहीं मिला करती थी''.
गाने में श्रीदेवी द्वारा इस्तेमाल किए गए पंखे के बारे में बात करते हुए उन्होंने लिखा, ''इसे हाथ से बनाया गया था. इस पर एंब्रोइडरी की गई थी और वायरिंग की गई थी. श्रीदेवी के इस रेड आउटफिट के साथ उन्होंने रेड लिपस्टिक लगाई थी और उनके मेकअप को टेप से फिक्स किया गया था.''
वहीं श्रीदेवी के दूसरे गाने ''दुश्मन दिल का'' (Dushman Dil Ka) के आउटफिट के बारे में बात करते हुए नीता ने लिखा, ''दुश्मन दिल का गाना मेरे दिल के बहुत करीब है. बीते जमाने में यह सबसे ज्यादा एलोब्रेट आउटफिट था, जिसे भारतीय स्क्रीन पर देखा गया था. इस कॉस्टयूम को बनाने के लिए मैं ''कमिंग टू अमेरिका'' फिल्म से इंस्पायर हुई थी. मैंने इसकी डिटेल्स को पहले पेपर पर बनाया था और इसमें किसी तरह का कोंप्रोमाइज नहीं किया गया था.''
आउटफिट की डिटेल के बारे में बात करते हुए डिजाइनर ने कहा, ''टोप और बेस पर की गई एंब्रोइडरी के लिए उन्होंने क्लोवर शेप के 400 मेटल पीस बनाए थे. इसके अलावा उन्होंने हील्स पर भी एंबोसिंग की थी''. इस आउटफिट के हेडगेयर के बारे में बात करते हुए डिजाइनर ने कहा, ''उसे हाथ से बनाई गई मेटल और फेदर से बनाया गया था''.
उन्होंने यह भी बताया कि, ''आउटफिट के साथ ग्लव्स, मास्क और एंकल बैंड्स भी थे जिन पर एंब्रोइडरी की गई थी. इस गाने को 12 दिन में शूट किया गया था. इस वजह से मैं और मेरे कारिगर रोज रात को आउटफिट की एंब्रोइडरी देखा करते थे और चैक करते थे कि इसका कोई हिस्सा टूट तो नहीं गया. श्रीदेवी को यह आउटफिट बहुत पसंद आया था लेकिन हेडगेयर काफी भारी था. हालांकि, इसके बाद भी उन्होंने बहुत अच्छे से इसे संभाला था''.