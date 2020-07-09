Pics: श्रीदेवी के लिए इस डिजाइनर ने बनाई थी किमोनो ड्रेस और 400 पीस का हेडगेयर, ये डिटेल्स जान आप भी रह जाएंगे हैरान

Chai me chini song was shot in Famous studio for a span of 8 days. I travelled to Singapore to procure accessories and fabric for this costume. We embroidered the huge dragon on the kimono sleeves in zardosi and stone work. The Obi belt was constructed with a light sponge quilting made in a brocade with osmanthus motifs. The slippers were hand made by me sticking 5 layers of Bata rubble chappals together, painting them and sticking embroidery motifs on them as those kind of slippers were not available then. The fan was hand made with embroidery on brocade and fused with a strong canvas and wiring... Mickey contractor was doing the makeup for her for this song, to achieve the eyes he had to stick in tape from the side of her eyes to the temple and then work his makeup. By the end of the fourth day of shoot the skin had peeled and yet she did the makeup and shot for the entire 8 days. The entire look was a very strenuous one but she carried it with such ease. She had a professionalism which was absolutely inspirational. . . @sridevi.kapoor #BoneyKapoor #LaxmiKantPyarelal #SatishKaushik . #Bollywood #SriDevi #RoopKiRaniChoronKaRaja #1993 #NeetaLulla #MovieFashion #IndianFilms #CostumeDesign #BollywoodStyle #BollywoodSongs #BollywoodActors #Trending #Celebrity #BollywoodLovers #Bollywoodlife #Movies #BollywoodStars #Actor #Actors #Covid19 #BollywoodTrivia #Staysafe #Style #Maestro #BollywoodFashion #IndianCinema #FashionTrivia

A post shared by House Of Neeta Lulla (@houseofneetalulla) on Jul 5, 2020 at 8:00am PDT