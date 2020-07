दिव्यांका त्रिपाठी ने शेयर की फैन्स के साथ अपनी शादी की ये Unseen Pic, कहा- ''पर्दे में रहने दो...''

Least did I know four years back that we were creating a happily ever after for real. Nothing can match the magic your presence creates. Happy Anniversary my love. Let's celebrate the best decision of our life @VivekDahiya. #DivekAnniversary #SurpriseByHubby #LastNight

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Jul 8, 2020 at 6:40am PDT