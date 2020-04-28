कॉफी के बाद अब इंटरनेट पर छाया रूह अफजा का ये अनोखा अंदाज, देखें Photos or Videos

सोशल मीडिया पर डलगोना कॉफी (Dalgona Coffee) और डलगोना पेग के बाद अब लोग नए-नए ट्रेंडिंग आइडियाज के साथ आ रहे हैं. दरअसल, अब लोग अपने पसंदीदा ड्रिंक को डलगोना ट्विस्ट दे रहे हैं और अगर आपने अभी तक इसे ट्राय नहीं किया है तो फिर देर किस बात की.
स्ट्रॉबेरी से लेकर मैंगो मिल्कशेक और रूह अफजा तक लोग इन्हें डलगोना स्टाइल में बना रहे हैं और अब यह सोशल मीडिया पर नया ट्रेंड बन गया है. इसके लिए आपको केवल कॉफी पाउडर को अपने किसी भी फेवरेट फ्लेवर्ड पाउडर से रिप्लेस करना है. उदाहरण के लिए आप स्ट्रॉबेरी, आम, चॉकलेट या रूह अफजा और न्यूटेला का इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं.
देखें किस तरह से लोग इस वायरल ट्रेंड को ट्विस्ट दे रहे हैं.
Whipped Matcha! ⠀ ⠀ Recipe (4-5 servings) ⠀ 3 cups Heavy Whipping Cream⠀ 3 tablespoons Matcha Powder⠀ 1/2 cup Water⠀ 1 cup Sugar⠀ ⠀ ___________________________⠀ ⠀ #whippedmatcha #matchapowder #whipped #whippedcoffee #greenteadrink #matchawhip #greenteawhippedcream #matchawhippedcream #matcharecipes #matcharecipe #matchatea #matchalove #matchalover #matchalovers #matchadalgona #matchadalgona???? #dalgonarecipe #dalgonacoffee #dalgonatea #dalgonamatcha #greenmatcha #greenmatchatea #dalgonacoffeerecipe #dalgonadrink #drinkrecipes #drinkrecipe
So whipped coffee is all over TikTok. I don't drink coffee, so I was wondering if I could do it with matcha. ???? Turns out YOU CAN. I looked up some ways to make a vegan whipped matcha latte and OMG GUYS you won't even believe the secret ingredient I used to make that beautiful foam. Watch the video and be amazed. If you try it please tag me! I must see your creations! #blogilates
roofaza dalgona, if you don't know what roohafza is you're uncultured x pic.twitter.com/dM8DSB4PON— zoya (@zoyaaad) April 27, 2020
तो इस नए ट्रेंड के बारे में आपका क्या कहना है?