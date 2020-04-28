कॉफी के बाद अब इंटरनेट पर छाया रूह अफजा का ये अनोखा अंदाज, देखें Photos or Videos

स्ट्रॉबेरी से लेकर मैंगो मिल्कशेक और रूह अफजा तक लोग इन्हें डलगोना स्टाइल में बना रहे हैं और अब यह सोशल मीडिया पर नया ट्रेंड बन गया है.

कॉफी के बाद अब डलगोना स्ट्रॉबेरी और रूह अफजा है नया ट्रेंड.

नई दिल्ली:

सोशल मीडिया पर डलगोना कॉफी (Dalgona Coffee) और डलगोना पेग के बाद अब लोग नए-नए ट्रेंडिंग आइडियाज के साथ आ रहे हैं. दरअसल, अब लोग अपने पसंदीदा ड्रिंक को डलगोना ट्विस्ट दे रहे हैं और अगर आपने अभी तक इसे ट्राय नहीं किया है तो फिर देर किस बात की.

स्ट्रॉबेरी से लेकर मैंगो मिल्कशेक और रूह अफजा तक लोग इन्हें डलगोना स्टाइल में बना रहे हैं और अब यह सोशल मीडिया पर नया ट्रेंड बन गया है. इसके लिए आपको केवल कॉफी पाउडर को अपने किसी भी फेवरेट फ्लेवर्ड पाउडर से रिप्लेस करना है. उदाहरण के लिए आप स्ट्रॉबेरी, आम, चॉकलेट या रूह अफजा और न्यूटेला का इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं. 

देखें किस तरह से लोग इस वायरल ट्रेंड को ट्विस्ट दे रहे हैं.

 

 

 

तो इस नए ट्रेंड के बारे में आपका क्या कहना है? 

