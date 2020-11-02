Diwali 2020: दिवाली के लिए परफेक्ट है TV एक्ट्रेस टीना दत्ता का यह गॉर्जियस लहंगा, देखें Photos

#CelebSpotted???? Look who we spotted adorned in our latest and most adored lehenga from The Heritage Series 2.0. @dattaatinaa looks ravishing in this Midnight Blue Lehenga. Absolutely nailing this festive look, we love how she's carried out the royal vibe of the Heritage Collection. . About the Outfit: #TheHeritageSeries Dynamic hues of blue and silver along with tons of traditional gleam, this foil design definitely cuts such a pretty picture. You'll love the richness that it produces, the classical beautification in tree & floral motifs and just how beautifully the outfit compliments the wearer's vibe. Not just that, this outfit can be mixed and matched as per the requirement of the occasion! ????Tap the picture for the price . ????Click the link in the bio to explore more of these stunning Heritage Lehenga tyles! . #kalkifashion #kalkitrendcourt #heritageseries #lehariya #foilprints #lehengastyles #contrastoutfits #bandhanisarees #bandhinisarees #sarees #printedlehengas #deepcolors #deepcolour #deeppalette #deepcoloroutfits #dark #darkcoloroutfits #darkcolorstyles #shararas #anarkalis #lehengas #sarees #gowns #bridalstyles #weddingoutfits #bridesmaidoutfits #weddingstyles

A post shared by KALKI Fashion (@kalkifashion) on Sep 1, 2020 at 6:30am PDT