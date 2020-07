सिर्फ इन 4 प्रोडक्ट्स से आप भी पा सकते हैं दीपिका पादुकोण जैसा ''No Makeup Look'', जल्दी देखें ये Video

I know that a lot of you out there hardly find the time for makeup. For some the thought of using multiple products and brushes can make this process complicated and intimidating. Or you don't want to try anything new other than your comfort Kajal/Eyeliner. Keeping this in mind I wanted to share my quick guide to an extremely simple ‘No Makeup Look'. All you need is 4 products, your fingers, and you can achieve this in under 5 minutes! Zero tools needed!!! Let's make this therapeutic and fun cos there is no other way of doing it! Concealer: @hushanddotti ( Options - @rubys.organics @rmsbeauty @bobbibrown @narsissist ) Cheek & Lip tint : @lumabeauty ( Options- @rmsbeauty @rubys.organics @stilacosmetics ) Mascara : @maybelline (@rmsbeauty @benefitcosmetics ) Brow gel: @maccosmetics ( Options - @benefitcosmetics) Liquid Blush - @giorgioarmani @narsissist #nomakeuplook #nomakeup #nomakeupmakeup #quickmakeup #workmakeup #daylook #makeupforindianskin

