होम | लाइफस्टाइल |

पति कर रहा है Coronavirus Patients का इलाज तो पत्नी को उठाना पड़ा यह कदम, महिला ने अपनी कहानी बताते हुए लिखा...

रेशल पेटजर नाम की एक महिला ने ट्विटर पर एक ट्वीट शेयर करते हुए बताया कि उसका पति डॉक्टर है और वह लगातार कोरोना वायरस से पीड़ित लोगों का इलाज कर रहा है और इस वजह से उनके परिवार की जिंदगी पूरी तरह से बदल गई है.

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर.

नई दिल्ली:

कोरोना वायरस (Coronavirus) इन दिनों लोगों की जिंदगी के लिए सबसे बड़ा खतरा है. कोरोना वायरस के कारण अब तक हजारों लोगों की जान जा चुकी है. इसी बीच कोरोना वायरस पीड़ितों और उनका इलाज कर रहे डॉक्टर्स तक सभी लोगों की कहानियां सामने आ रही हैं. लोग बता रहे हैं कि वो किस तरह से कोविड-19 (COVID-19) से डील कर रहे हैं. इसी बीच सोशल मीडिया पर एक बार फिर एक महिला की कहानी काफी वायरल हो रही है.

दरअसल, रेशल पेटजर नाम की एक महिला ने ट्विटर पर एक ट्वीट शेयर करते हुए बताया कि उसका पति डॉक्टर है और वह लगातार कोरोना वायरस से पीड़ित लोगों का इलाज कर रहा है और इस वजह से उनके परिवार की जिंदगी पूरी तरह से बदल गई है. अपने ट्वीट में महिला ने लिखा,'' क्योंकि वह इन्फेक्टेड लोगों का इलाज कर रहा है इसलिए हमें एक मुश्किल फैसला लेना पड़ा. हमें उसे आइस्लोट करना पड़ा. इसलिए अब वह घर में नहीं बल्कि गैरेज में रह रहा है.'' 

महिला ने आगे बताया, उनके तीन बच्चे हैं और सबसे छोटा बच्चा अभी केवल 3 हफ्तों का है. महिला ने अपनी परेशानी के बारे में बताते हुए कहा, ''मैं सोचती हूं कि और कितने हफ्तों तक मेरे पति को ऐसे ही हमारे बच्चों को बिना देखे रहना पड़ेगा''. उसने आगे लिखा, ''यह केवल एक उदाहरण है कि किस तरह से हेल्थकेयर डिपार्टमेंट के लोग मरीजों की जान बचाने के लिए सैक्रिफाइस कर रहे हैं''.


महिला ने एक बाद एक पांच ट्वीट करते हुए अपनी कहानी बताई है. यहां देखें ट्वीट्स- 

गौरतलब है कि भारत में अब तक कोरोना वायरस के कुल 142 मामले सामने आ चुके हैं. 



(यह भी पढ़ें)... Coronavirus की दूसरे स्टेज में भारत, जानिए इसका मतलब और आगे कितनी खराब हो सकती है स्थिति
