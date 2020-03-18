पति कर रहा है Coronavirus Patients का इलाज तो पत्नी को उठाना पड़ा यह कदम, महिला ने अपनी कहानी बताते हुए लिखा...

कोरोना वायरस (Coronavirus) इन दिनों लोगों की जिंदगी के लिए सबसे बड़ा खतरा है. कोरोना वायरस के कारण अब तक हजारों लोगों की जान जा चुकी है. इसी बीच कोरोना वायरस पीड़ितों और उनका इलाज कर रहे डॉक्टर्स तक सभी लोगों की कहानियां सामने आ रही हैं. लोग बता रहे हैं कि वो किस तरह से कोविड-19 (COVID-19) से डील कर रहे हैं. इसी बीच सोशल मीडिया पर एक बार फिर एक महिला की कहानी काफी वायरल हो रही है.

दरअसल, रेशल पेटजर नाम की एक महिला ने ट्विटर पर एक ट्वीट शेयर करते हुए बताया कि उसका पति डॉक्टर है और वह लगातार कोरोना वायरस से पीड़ित लोगों का इलाज कर रहा है और इस वजह से उनके परिवार की जिंदगी पूरी तरह से बदल गई है. अपने ट्वीट में महिला ने लिखा,'' क्योंकि वह इन्फेक्टेड लोगों का इलाज कर रहा है इसलिए हमें एक मुश्किल फैसला लेना पड़ा. हमें उसे आइस्लोट करना पड़ा. इसलिए अब वह घर में नहीं बल्कि गैरेज में रह रहा है.''

महिला ने आगे बताया, उनके तीन बच्चे हैं और सबसे छोटा बच्चा अभी केवल 3 हफ्तों का है. महिला ने अपनी परेशानी के बारे में बताते हुए कहा, ''मैं सोचती हूं कि और कितने हफ्तों तक मेरे पति को ऐसे ही हमारे बच्चों को बिना देखे रहना पड़ेगा''. उसने आगे लिखा, ''यह केवल एक उदाहरण है कि किस तरह से हेल्थकेयर डिपार्टमेंट के लोग मरीजों की जान बचाने के लिए सैक्रिफाइस कर रहे हैं''.

महिला ने एक बाद एक पांच ट्वीट करते हुए अपनी कहानी बताई है. यहां देखें ट्वीट्स-

My spouse is a physician in the emergency dept, and is actively treating #coronavirus patients. We just made the difficult decision for him to isolate & move into our garage apartment for the foreseeable future as he continues to treat patients. (1/5) — Rachel Patzer, PhD (@RachelPatzerPhD) March 17, 2020

We have a 3 wk old newborn and 2 young kids and just can't risk it. It pains me to wonder how many weeks will go by that he won't get to hold our new baby or see our older kids. This is one example of the sacrifice that healthcare workers are making for our communities. (2/5) — Rachel Patzer, PhD (@RachelPatzerPhD) March 17, 2020

As I attempt to home school my kids (alone) with a new baby who screams if she isn't held, I am worried about the health of my spouse and my family. This was not how I envisioned my maternity leave, but I know things could be worse. (3/5) — Rachel Patzer, PhD (@RachelPatzerPhD) March 17, 2020

It is difficult to see pictures of all the people at bars and restaurants, socializing, making play dates, and ignoring social distancing recommendations when I know my husband and many other healthcare workers are risking their lives to treat more sick patients. (4/5) — Rachel Patzer, PhD (@RachelPatzerPhD) March 17, 2020

Please, take this #pandemic seriously. I hope the projections of infections and serious cases are incorrect. If not, our healthcare system will be overloaded. And already we are seeing the strain. Please thank a healthcare worker for what they are doing and sacrificing. (5/5) — Rachel Patzer, PhD (@RachelPatzerPhD) March 17, 2020

गौरतलब है कि भारत में अब तक कोरोना वायरस के कुल 142 मामले सामने आ चुके हैं.