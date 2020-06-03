भारतीय शेफ इस तरह से मुश्किल वक्त में लोगों को दे रहे हौंसला, शेयर किया 'बेलन है ना' Video और...

शेफ रणवीर बरार, विक्की रतनानी, संजीव कपूर, अजय चोपड़ा, सारांश गोइला, कुणाल कपूर, विनीत भाटिया और मास्टर शेफ इंडिया के सीजन 1 की विजेता पंकज भदोरिया ने एक वीडियो शेयर किया है.

भारतीय शेफ इस तरह मुश्किल वक्त में लोगों को प्रोत्साहित कर रहे हैं.

नई दिल्ली:

लॉकडाइन (Lockdown) के बीच लोगों को जैसे ही बाकी के कामों से फुरसत मिली तो उनके अंदर का शेफ जाग गया. ऐसे में डलगोना कॉफी (Dalgona Coffee) से लेकर बहुत सी चीजें उन्होंने घरों में ही बनाना शुरू कर दिया. वैसे भी खाना बनाना एक थैरेपी की तरह काम करता है और काफी रिलैक्सिंग भी होता है. इसी बीच भारत के सेलिब्रिटी शेफ्स एक नए आइडिया के साथ आए हैं, जिसका नाम ''बेलन है ना'' है. 

शेफ रणवीर बरार, विक्की रतनानी, संजीव कपूर, अजय चोपड़ा, सारांश गोइला, कुणाल कपूर, विनीत भाटिया और मास्टर शेफ इंडिया के सीजन 1 की विजेता पंकज भदोरिया ने एक वीडियो शेयर किया है. इस वीडियो में सभी शेफ एक दूसरे को  वर्चुअली बेलन देते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं और लॉकडाउन के दौरान हो रही परेशानियों को बेलन से सॉल्व करने के लिए प्रोत्साहित कर रहे हैं. 

शेफ सारांश ने हाथ में बेलन पकड़े हुए खुद की एक तस्वीर शेयर की है. वहीं शेफ संजीव ने बेलन के साथ तस्वीर शेयर करते हुए लोगों को खाना पकाने की ताकत के बारे में बताया.

If nothing works out toh *Apne parathe ki dukaan khol lenge* is what my parents would say when I was struggling to make my career as a chef almost a decade ago. Today's scenario reminds me of the same. If nothing works out #BelanHaiNa and that's enough for now. We can run out of options and might not get proper aid but our skill to cook is ours and as cooks or chefs we will try and survive this because everybody needs food and food can be a savior. Whether it's distributing ration or cooking for migrants or for your loved ones, it all requires compassion and we must find ours. This Belan will always be handy. Epic Collab video coming up tomorrow with @ranveer.brar @chefkunal @sanjeevkapoor @vickythechef @chefvineet @chefajaychopra @masterchefpankajbhadouria

A post shared by Saransh Goila (@saranshgoila) on

उन्होंने लिखा, ''चाहे आप अपने चाहने वालों के लिए खाना बना रहे हों या फिर जरूरतमंद लोगों के लिए. यह आपको सही में ताकत देता है. सच कहूं तो हमें शुक्रगुजार होना चाहिए क्योंकि लॉकडाउन के मुश्किल वक्त में हमारा पेट भरा हुआ है''. 

 तो #BelanHaiNa के बारे में आपका क्या खयाल है?

