खास बातें INSV तारिणी का महिला चालक दल भारत लौट आया है गोवा के समुद्र तट पर रक्षा मंत्री ने उनका स्‍वागत किया महिला चालक दल ने 254 दिनों में पूरी दुनिया का चक्‍कर लगाया

Smt @nsitharaman congratulates the Tarini crew who have completed a historic global circumnavigation #WelcomeHomeTa… https://t.co/0RsY2H55qt — Raksha Mantri (@DefenceMinIndia) May 21, 2018

#WelcomeHomeTarini Salute to skipper Lieutenant Commander Vartika Joshi and her crew - Lieutenant Commanders Pratibha Jamwal, Swati P and Lieutenants Aishwarya Boddapati, S Vijaya Devi and Payal Gupta on their return from expedition - Navika Sagar Parikrama on 21 May 2018. pic.twitter.com/0Qon0ODE4G — Defence Spokesperson (@SpokespersonMoD) May 21, 2018

#NavikaSagarParikrama It is a staggering achievement at many levels - for the @indiannavy that conceived & steered the initiative, for Indian women who just broke one more glass ceiling, for all those involved with the odyssey for daring to dream big 2/n pic.twitter.com/UoAuII0QxZ — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) May 21, 2018

Heartiest congratulations to Indian Navy's all-women crew of INSV Tarini for completing the Navika Sagar Parikrama, their mission to circumnavigate the globe. Welcome home. The entire nation is proud of you! #WelcomeHomeTarinipic.twitter.com/z3asFZSzmc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2018

पूरी दुनिया का चक्कर लगाकर नौसेना की जाबांज महिलाएं सोमवार को भारत लौट आईं. आठ महीने से ज्यादा समय में समुद्र के रास्ते दुनिया को नापने वाली 'INSV तारिणी' की चालक दल की महिला सदस्य गोवा पहुंच गईं. लेफ्टिनेंट कमांडर वर्तिका जोशी की अगुवाई में टीम ने 254 दिन में 26 हजार समुद्री मील का सफर तय किया. रक्षा मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण और नौसेना प्रमुख सुनील लांबा ने गोवा तट पर उनका स्‍वागत किया.इस अभियान का नाम 'नाविका सागर परिक्रमा' था और पिछले साल 10 सितंबर को आईएनएस मांडवी बोट पुल से रवाना की गई थी. इस अभियान का नेतृत्व लेफ्टिनेंट कमांडर वर्तिका जोशी कर रही थीं और इसमें चालक दल की सदस्य लेफ्टिनेंट कमांडर प्रतिभा जामवाल, स्वाति पी, लेफ्टिनेंट ऐश्वर्या बोड्डापति, एस विजया देवी और पायल गुप्ता समेत शामिल थीं.इन्होंने 55 फुट के 'INS तारिणी' में अपना यह सफर पूरा किया. भारतीय नौसेना में इसे पिछले साल 18 फरवरी को शामिल किया गया था. नौसेना ने बताया कि सभी महिला चालक सदस्‍यों की यह पहली उपलब्धि है.नौसेना के एक प्रवक्ता ने बताया कि यह यात्रा छह चरण में पूरी की गई है और चालक दल ने इस दौरान फ्रेमांटले (ऑस्ट्रेलिया), लाइटिलटन (न्यूजीलैंड), पोर्ट स्टैनली (फॉकलैंड द्वीप), केप टाउन (दक्षिण अफ्रीका) और मॉरीशस में अपना पड़ाव डाला. प्रवक्ता ने बताया कि चालक दल ने अपनी यात्रा के दौरान 21,600 नॉटिकल माइल की दूरी तय की और दो बार भूमध्य रेखा, तारिणी चार महाद्वीपों और तीन सागरों को पार किया.वहीं, पीएम मोदी ने ट्वीट किया, 'INSV तारिणी के भारतीय नौसेना के महिला दल को नाविका सागर परिक्रमा पूरी करने पर हार्दिक बधाई. देश लौटने पर आपका स्वागत है. समूचे देश को आप पर गर्व है.'हमारी ओर से भी चालक दल की महिलाओं को बधाई. हमें आप पर गर्व है.