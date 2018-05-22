NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | लाइफस्टाइल |

बोट पर 254 दिनों में पूरी दुनिया का चक्‍कर लगाकर भारत लौटीं नौसेना की 6 जाबांज महिला अफसर

लेफ्टिनेंट कमांडर वर्तिका जोशी की अगुवाई में टीम ने 254 दिन में 26 हजार समुद्री मील का सफर तय किया.

,
145 Shares
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
बोट पर 254 दिनों में पूरी दुनिया का चक्‍कर लगाकर भारत लौटीं नौसेना की 6 जाबांज महिला अफसर

इस अभियान का नाम 'नाविका सागर परिक्रमा' था

खास बातें

  1. INSV तारिणी का महिला चालक दल भारत लौट आया है
  2. गोवा के समुद्र तट पर रक्षा मंत्री ने उनका स्‍वागत किया
  3. महिला चालक दल ने 254 दिनों में पूरी दुनिया का चक्‍कर लगाया
नई द‍िल्‍ली : पूरी दुनिया का चक्कर लगाकर नौसेना की जाबांज महिलाएं सोमवार को भारत लौट आईं. आठ महीने से ज्यादा समय में समुद्र के रास्ते दुनिया को नापने वाली 'INSV तारिणी' की चालक दल की महिला सदस्य गोवा पहुंच गईं. लेफ्टिनेंट कमांडर वर्तिका जोशी की अगुवाई में टीम ने 254 दिन में 26 हजार समुद्री मील का सफर तय किया. रक्षा मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण और नौसेना प्रमुख सुनील लांबा ने गोवा तट पर उनका स्‍वागत किया. 

हरियाणा की 16 साल की शिवांगी पाठक ने रचा इतिहास, जीत लिया माउंट एवरेस्‍ट
 
insv tarini

इस अभियान का नाम 'नाविका सागर परिक्रमा' था और पिछले साल 10 सितंबर को आईएनएस मांडवी बोट पुल से रवाना की गई थी. इस अभियान का नेतृत्व लेफ्टिनेंट कमांडर वर्तिका जोशी कर रही थीं और इसमें चालक दल की सदस्य लेफ्टिनेंट कमांडर प्रतिभा जामवाल, स्वाति पी, लेफ्टिनेंट ऐश्वर्या बोड्डापति, एस विजया देवी और पायल गुप्ता समेत शामिल थीं. इन्होंने 55 फुट के 'INS तारिणी' में अपना यह सफर पूरा किया. भारतीय नौसेना में इसे पिछले साल 18 फरवरी को शामिल किया गया था. नौसेना ने बताया कि सभी महिला चालक सदस्‍यों की यह पहली उपलब्धि है.
insv tarini

नौसेना के एक प्रवक्ता ने बताया कि यह यात्रा छह चरण में पूरी की गई है और चालक दल ने इस दौरान फ्रेमांटले (ऑस्ट्रेलिया), लाइटिलटन (न्यूजीलैंड), पोर्ट स्टैनली (फॉकलैंड द्वीप), केप टाउन (दक्षिण अफ्रीका) और मॉरीशस में अपना पड़ाव डाला.

टिप्पणियां
प्रवक्ता ने बताया कि चालक दल ने अपनी यात्रा के दौरान 21,600 नॉटिकल माइल की दूरी तय की और दो बार भूमध्य रेखा, तारिणी चार महाद्वीपों और तीन सागरों को पार किया.
 
insv tarini

वहीं, पीएम मोदी ने ट्वीट किया, 'INSV तारिणी के भारतीय नौसेना के महिला दल को नाविका सागर परिक्रमा पूरी करने पर हार्दिक बधाई. देश लौटने पर आपका स्वागत है. समूचे देश को आप पर गर्व है.' हमारी ओर से भी चालक दल की महिलाओं को बधाई. हमें आप पर गर्व है.

Video: नौसेना की 6 महिला अफसरों ने रचा इतिहास


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

145 Shares
(यह भी पढ़ें)... इस डायलॉग की वजह से फंसीं सलमान खान की हीरोइन, 11 Trolls पढ़कर रोक न पाएंगे हंसी!
INSV Tarini returns

Advertisement

 
 
 