The Romance of Blossoms! Isha Ambani Piramal is absolute grace in custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Her powder pink Floral ghagra is exquisitely hand-embroidered in intricate floral bursts formed with crystals, silk threads and sequins. Paired with a short jacket blouse with floral corsages and finished with a light as air, organza Stole to create deliciously delicate romance. Styled By: @stylebyami Photo: @ravindupatilphotography Styling assisted by @tanyamehta27 Make up @vardannayak Hair @alpakhimani #ishaambani #abujanisandeepkhosla #floral #ghagra #handembroidered #crystals #threads #sequins #jacket #blouse #organza #stole #style #classic #fashion #designerduo #abujani #sandeepkhosla

A post shared by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (@abujanisandeepkhosla) on Nov 20, 2019 at 4:38am PST