एक्ट्रेस कल्कि कोचलिन ने हाल ही में इंस्टाग्राम पर अपनी प्रेग्नेंसी और बच्चे की डिलीवरी के अनुभवों को साझा किया था. आपको बता दें कि कल्कि कोचलिन (Kalki Koechlin) ने कुछ दिन पहले एक बेटी को जन्म दिया, जिसका नाम उन्होंने Sappho रखा है. बच्चे की डिलीवरी के लिए उन्होंने वॉटर बर्थ तकनीक यानी कि पानी में बच्चे को जन्म देने की पद्धति को चुना. देव डी एक्ट्रेस ने "Doula" के साथ इस वॉटर बर्थ डिलीवरी की प्रैक्टिस की फोटो शेयर की. आपको बता दें कि "Doula" ग्रीक भाषा का शब्द है जिसका मतलब होता है 'महिला की मेड'. कल्कि ने शब्द का जिक्र करते हु लिखा, "मैं बच्चे को जन्म देने का अनुभव नहीं करना चाहती थी और इस शब्द के बारे में भी बात नहीं करनी." कल्कि ने आगे अपनी पोस्ट पर खुलासा करते हुए लिखा कि प्रेग्नेंसी, लेबर और डिलीवरी के बाद एक हेल्थकेयर प्रोफेशनल ने उनकी मदद की. हालांकि 36 साल की एक्ट्रेस ने यह भी कहा, "मुझे Doula के फंक्शन के बारे में तब तक नहीं पता था जब तक कि मैं प्रेग्नेंट नहीं हो गई."
प्रेग्नेंसी के दौरान अपने Doula के साथ ट्रेनिंग के दौरान कल्कि को लगा जैसे स्कूल का पहला दिन हो. अपनी पोस्ट में उन्होंने लिखा, "चाहे आप कितना भी पढ़ लें, तैयारी कर लें या बच्चे को जन्म देने की चुनौतियों के बारे में अपने डॉक्टर से जितना मर्जी सवाल पूछ लें लेकिन अनुभव और प्रैक्टिस करने से ही इसके बारे में पता चलता है. Doula आपको मसाज देती है, सांस लेने की तकनीक, लेबर के दौरान एक्सरसाइज, हॉस्पिटल का बर्थ प्लान, बेबी के साथ आपकी पहली बॉन्डिंग, स्तनपान और दूसरी जरूरी चीजों के बारे में बताती है. मेरा यकीन मानिए कि जब आप पहली बार मां बनती हैं तो ये सारी बातें ऐसी लगती हैं मानो आप नए स्कूल में पहली बार आईं हों."
कल्कि ने बुधवार रात फोटो शेयर करते हुए लिखा, "इस फोटो में मैं अपने Doula के साथ हूं. यह वह वक्त है जब आप लेबर से बच्चे को पुश करने के लिए तैयार होते हैं और कॉन्ट्रैक्शन अपने चरम पर होते हैं." यह बताते हुए कि तस्वीर ब्लर क्यों है, कल्कि ने लिखा, "मेरे लिए यह सबसे मुश्किल हिस्सा था (इसलिए साफ है कि तस्वीर ब्लर है)."
Doula. I can't experience childbirth and not talk about this word. The word comes from the ancient Greeks and meant 'a woman's maid', it is now a support system of women for women during the process of pregnancy, labour and post partem care. I didnt know about the function of a doula myself until I got pregnant. No matter how much you read up, prepare or ask your doctor, there are challenges in childbirth that one can only know from experience and practice. A doula provides massages, breathing techniques and excercises during active labour, other support like hypnobirthing, a birth plan for the hospital, your first bonding with your baby, breastfeeding and so many other essentials which believe me, when you're a first time mum, feel like your first day at a new school all over again! In this photo I'm with my doula @newbeginningzz in the 'transitional' phase of labour, when you are almost ready to push the baby out and contractions are at their peak. For me it was by far the hardest part (so it's quite appropriate that the picture is a blur), and without Sanam's strong hands and steady voice guiding me through the breathing I'm not sure I would've been able to bear it. I've also had unbelievable support from @reba_beingalive a doula from @birthvillageindia who's constantly checking on me and making sure I'm not alone through all this. #sisterhood #doula #hypnobirthing #waterbirth #womenforwomen #pregnancy
इससे पहले कल्कि ने इंस्टाग्राम पर मां बनने की खुशी का इजहार किया था:
Please welcome Sappho. Born 07/02/20. She just spent 9 months wrapped up like a momo in my uterus. Let's give her some space🌬️ Thank you for all the good wishes and positive energy pouring in. And respect to all the women who go through the intense and gruesome experience of birth, be it vaginal or c section, so many of whom are not given credit or support for the biggest challenges they face, but are expected to do it out of some kind of duty. The process takes a huge toll both psychological and physical and should have the backing of an entire community to truly heal. And a reminder to each and every human being of where we started, being formed from tiny molecules to conscious, beautiful beings. We are survivors of the biggest battle, the one for life and existence, and should treat ourselves and others with that love and respect. "Some say an army of horsemen or infantry, A fleet of ships is the fairest thing on the black earth, but I say It's what one loves." ~Sappho~ circa 600BC
कल्कि ने कुछ इस तरह इंस्टाग्राम पर Sappho का परिचय कराया:
So thankful to the whole team at Tulip Women's Care and to my to doctors @docsheetalsabharwal and @drrvpunjabi who simply refused to give up on me even when after 17 hours I was so tired I begged them to take the baby out anyway they could and they said no, you've come this far and you're going to have your natural waterbirth, and an hour later Sappho was born. You guys are miracle workers! #nevergiveup
आपको बता दें कि कल्कि बॉयफ्रेंड हर्शबर्ग के साथ रिलेशनशिप में हैं. इससे पहले कल्कि ने फिल्म डायरेक्टर अनुराग कश्यप से शादी की थी, लेकिन बाद में दोनों का तलाक हो गया. हालांकि कल्कि और अनुराग अब भी अच्छे दोस्त हैं.
