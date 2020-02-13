Doula. I can't experience childbirth and not talk about this word. The word comes from the ancient Greeks and meant 'a woman's maid', it is now a support system of women for women during the process of pregnancy, labour and post partem care. I didnt know about the function of a doula myself until I got pregnant. No matter how much you read up, prepare or ask your doctor, there are challenges in childbirth that one can only know from experience and practice. A doula provides massages, breathing techniques and excercises during active labour, other support like hypnobirthing, a birth plan for the hospital, your first bonding with your baby, breastfeeding and so many other essentials which believe me, when you're a first time mum, feel like your first day at a new school all over again! In this photo I'm with my doula @newbeginningzz in the 'transitional' phase of labour, when you are almost ready to push the baby out and contractions are at their peak. For me it was by far the hardest part (so it's quite appropriate that the picture is a blur), and without Sanam's strong hands and steady voice guiding me through the breathing I'm not sure I would've been able to bear it. I've also had unbelievable support from @reba_beingalive a doula from @birthvillageindia who's constantly checking on me and making sure I'm not alone through all this. #sisterhood #doula #hypnobirthing #waterbirth #womenforwomen #pregnancy

