शीर्षासन करते हुए मलाइका अरोड़ा ने शेयर की Photo, फैन्स को भी योगा करने की दी टिप्स

Hey Divas! #malaikasmondaymotivation Hope you had a lovely weekend, I sure did! Here's a dose of motivation with #malaikasmoveoftheweek - A Headstand Variation . Don't forget to tag me and @thedivayoga while posting your pictures! . Steps to do the pose: 1. Sit in Vajrasana, inhale and come onto your knees 2. Exhale and place your palms & head on the floor, both in the same line 3. Inhale, tuck your toes under and slowly try to straighten your legs 4. Support your body with the crown of your head, your hands and your feet on the ground 5. Keep your head steady and do move it 6. To further stretch yourself, slowly take your arms behind your back, interlocking your fingers 7. Make sure the weight isn't being felt on your neck and keep breathing regularly to avoid injuries . This is a difficult pose, so remember that eery step closer to it in a success in itself. Just like this week, take it one step at a time and before you know, you'll have kicked ass! . #malaikasmondaymotivation #mondaymoves #mondaymotivation #yogalife #yogagirl #yogapose #yogainspiration #yogapractice #fitnessmotivation #divayoga #divalife #yoga #yogagram

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on Feb 23, 2020 at 11:14pm PST