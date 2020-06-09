मलाइका अरोड़ा अपनी नई पोस्ट में मुश्किल योगासन करते हुए आईं नजर, देखें Photo

Hey everyone. I know you've been wondering where I had disappeared but I think we all needed some time to ourselves. Locked down at home has made us closer to ourselves, physically and mentally. But I think a lot of us have embraced it and adjusted our lives around this ‘new normal' and a lot of you have been asking me what I'm doing at home, how I'm staying regular at my workouts. So here I am, back at it and back for you, with #malaikasmoveoftheweek So all of you who've been spending Monday's wondering what to do, its time to stretch out those muscles! Remember to tag @sarvayogastudios & me when you do the pose. This week's move is Halasana and here's how you can do it: 1. Lie on your back with your palms facing the ground 2. Take a deep breathe in and with that exhale, press your palms into the floor and raise your legs towards the ceiling 3. For added support you can place your hands on your lower back 4. You can also bend your knees if you're losing balance 5. Slowly & gradually, try touching your feet to the ground behind 6. Breathe slowly. To come out of the post, slowly release your hands from your back and bring your feet flat on the ground Halasana is known to calm you sympathetic nervous system and flush out toxins - from your body and your mind. Now let's see some beautiful pictures rolling in and get the week started! #malaikasmoveoftheweek #mylifemyyoga #internationalyogaday #sarvayoga #yogaplusmondays #mondaymotivation #fitindiamovement

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on Jun 8, 2020 at 3:45am PDT