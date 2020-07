मलाइका अरोड़ा ने चक्रासन करते हुए अपनी Pic की शेयर, क्या आप जानते हैं इस योगासन के फायदे?

Hey guys!!! I hope you are enjoying the sun after some gloomy days! When the sun shines, its also time to shine from within and that means its time for #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek Don't forget to tag @sarvayogastudios @thedivayoga and me when you post!! This week's post is Chakrasana, this pose works wonders in improving your flexibility and strengthening your spine. -Lie flat on your back on the ground. -Fold your legs at your knees -Place your palms next to your ears with fingers pointed forward -Inhale and gradually lift your body to form an arch -Allow your head to gently fall and relax your neck. -Ensure your body weight remains evenly distributed Pic credits @bythegram I hope you all are staying at home, wearing masks when you venture out and taking care of yourself! We'll get through this stronger, better and happier :) #malaikasmondaymotivation #sarvayoga #yogaathome #fitindiamovement #mylifemyyoga

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on Jul 20, 2020 at 3:12am PDT