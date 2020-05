मल्लिका शेरावत ने चक्रासन करते हुए Video किया शेयर, कही यह बात

Starting the day wt intense backbending yoga posture also called Chakrasana. Good to do in the mornings coz it gives an energy boost for the entire day. #yoga #yogaathome #yogaeveryday #yogaeverydamnday #yogapractice #yogagirl #yogalove #yogaposes #fitness #healthylifestyle #health #coronavirus #lockdown #covid #covid19

A post shared by Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) on May 6, 2020 at 10:12pm PDT