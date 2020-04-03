Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Lockdown के चलते घर में बंद शख्‍स ने पड़ोसी के घर ऐसे भिजवाई व्हिस्‍की और ग्‍लास, देखें Video

Social Distancing: एक शख्‍स ने अपने दोस्‍तों के साथ पार्टी करने और चिल करने का एक अनोखा तरीका ढूंढ निकाला.

शख्‍स ने ड्रोन के जरिए अपने पड़ोसी के घर व्‍हिस्‍की पहुंचा दी

नई दिल्ली:

कोरोनावायरस (Coronavirus) के बढ़ते प्रकोप के चलते दुनिया भर के कई देशों में लॉकडाउन (Lockdown) है. सब अपने-अपने घरों में रहने को मजबूर हैं. ऐसे में लोग अपनी पहली वाली लाइफस्‍टाइल, दोस्‍तों और रिश्‍तेदारों को मिस कर रहे हैं, जिनके साथ बैठकर वे अपने सुख-दुख शेयर करते हैं.  ऑस्‍ट्रेलिया में अपने घर में बंद एक शख्‍स दोस्‍तों को मिस कर रहा था. ऐसे में उसने अपने पड़ोसी के साथ चिल करने के लिए ड्रोन के जरिए उसे व्हिस्‍की भिजवा दी. वीडियो में दिख रहा है कि कैसे एक शख्‍स सोशल डिस्‍टेंसिंग का पालन करते हुए अपने पड़ोसियों के साथ व्हिस्‍की का मजा ले रहा है. 

लोगों को इस ऑस्‍ट्रेलियाई शख्‍स का क्रिएटिव आइडिया बहुत पसंद आया है और वे इस तरह के रिएक्‍शन दे रहे हैं:

वहीं, कुछ लोगों ने यह भी कहा कि व्‍हिस्‍की की बोतल या ग्‍लास के जरिए भी वायरस फैल सकता है:

बहरहाल, हमें पता है कि आप सभी अपने दोस्‍तों को मिस कर रहे हैं. उम्‍मीद है कि जल्‍द ही वायरस चला जाएगा और चीजें पहले की तरह सामान्‍य हो जाएंगी.

