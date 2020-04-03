लोगों को इस ऑस्‍ट्रेलियाई शख्‍स का क्रिएटिव आइडिया बहुत पसंद आया है और वे इस तरह के रिएक्‍शन दे रहे हैं:

When the will is great, the person finds a way. — Butterflylanding (@Butterflylandi2) April 2, 2020

Yo Alves @genesiaalves this is the way to send me all that food u cooking — Protima (@PEyogagirl) April 2, 2020

this takes Bartending to a all new height — James,MH3 (*Blue checkmark) since 2012 (@jmh3rdone) April 2, 2020

WOW . I'm so impressed!! This guy and his mates have just turned isolation on its head! And by doing that they have won the Inaugural COVID19 ISOLATION STRAYA STYLE TROPHY — Dan Nikolic (@nikolic_d_) April 2, 2020

वहीं, कुछ लोगों ने यह भी कहा कि व्‍हिस्‍की की बोतल या ग्‍लास के जरिए भी वायरस फैल सकता है:

Great fun, hope everyone's washed their hands and sanitised the glasses — Victoria Bonello (@VictoriaBonell1) April 2, 2020

Could still be transferring the virus by contact on the glass. — Rob (@musca) April 2, 2020

This is an opportunity for the virus to spread - not a good idea — Messiah17 (@Messiah_17) April 2, 2020

How many days does Cov 19 stick to plastic ? 3+ — Roger Herbert (@RogerHerbert14) April 2, 2020

बहरहाल, हमें पता है कि आप सभी अपने दोस्‍तों को मिस कर रहे हैं. उम्‍मीद है कि जल्‍द ही वायरस चला जाएगा और चीजें पहले की तरह सामान्‍य हो जाएंगी.