कोरोनावायरस (Coronavirus) के बढ़ते प्रकोप के चलते दुनिया भर के कई देशों में लॉकडाउन (Lockdown) है. सब अपने-अपने घरों में रहने को मजबूर हैं. ऐसे में लोग अपनी पहली वाली लाइफस्टाइल, दोस्तों और रिश्तेदारों को मिस कर रहे हैं, जिनके साथ बैठकर वे अपने सुख-दुख शेयर करते हैं. ऑस्ट्रेलिया में अपने घर में बंद एक शख्स दोस्तों को मिस कर रहा था. ऐसे में उसने अपने पड़ोसी के साथ चिल करने के लिए ड्रोन के जरिए उसे व्हिस्की भिजवा दी. वीडियो में दिख रहा है कि कैसे एक शख्स सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करते हुए अपने पड़ोसियों के साथ व्हिस्की का मजा ले रहा है.
Meanwhile, in Australia..— Keira Savage (@KeiraSavage00) April 2, 2020
This guy uses his drone to share bottle of Johnnie Walker with his neighbours while following lockdown rules. #Straya
Joe Mignone - Facebook pic.twitter.com/NhQYPXQZTT
लोगों को इस ऑस्ट्रेलियाई शख्स का क्रिएटिव आइडिया बहुत पसंद आया है और वे इस तरह के रिएक्शन दे रहे हैं:
When the will is great, the person finds a way.— Butterflylanding (@Butterflylandi2) April 2, 2020
Yo Alves @genesiaalves this is the way to send me all that food u cooking— Protima (@PEyogagirl) April 2, 2020
this takes Bartending to a all new height— James,MH3 (*Blue checkmark) since 2012 (@jmh3rdone) April 2, 2020
WOW . I'm so impressed!! This guy and his mates have just turned isolation on its head! And by doing that they have won the Inaugural COVID19 ISOLATION STRAYA STYLE TROPHY— Dan Nikolic (@nikolic_d_) April 2, 2020
वहीं, कुछ लोगों ने यह भी कहा कि व्हिस्की की बोतल या ग्लास के जरिए भी वायरस फैल सकता है:
Great fun, hope everyone's washed their hands and sanitised the glasses— Victoria Bonello (@VictoriaBonell1) April 2, 2020
Could still be transferring the virus by contact on the glass.— Rob (@musca) April 2, 2020
This is an opportunity for the virus to spread - not a good idea— Messiah17 (@Messiah_17) April 2, 2020
How many days does Cov 19 stick to plastic ? 3+— Roger Herbert (@RogerHerbert14) April 2, 2020
बहरहाल, हमें पता है कि आप सभी अपने दोस्तों को मिस कर रहे हैं. उम्मीद है कि जल्द ही वायरस चला जाएगा और चीजें पहले की तरह सामान्य हो जाएंगी.