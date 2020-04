12 बार लगातार कोशिश करने के बाद मंदिरा बेदी ने किया ये मुश्किल Handstand, Video शेयर कर कहा...

Twelve attempts today. To better my form and find some balance.. away from the wall. But I have miles to go before I leap (into a proper. And real handstand!!) I am and always will be, a #workinprogress #day251 #365daysofexercise #365daychallenge #nobhay #getfitwithmandy #mandirabedi #selflove #fitindiamovement #happyfornoreason

