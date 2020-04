#Throwback and a major one .. Modelling days .. Me holding on to @poojabediofficial s legs was a photoshoot for a magzine I still remember very clearly and the shoot was at my friends Rajesh s house terrace . First time I was meeting #poojabedi very spirited and fun and we went on together in films with me designing her clothes .. But I still cannot get over the way I was made to hold her legs ????#flashback #lockdown #memories

