मिलिंद सोमन ने अपनी नई तस्वीर शेयर करते हुए मेंटल और फिजिकल हेल्थ पर दिया ये मैसेज, कहा...

Physical fitness is the body's ability to withstand physical stress. Mental fitness is the minds ability to withstand mental and emotional stress. At any age, the body's ability can be developed to withstand the stress of a 100m run or a 42km marathon. Similarly the mind's abilities can be developed to adapt to and make the best of any situation. The trained body can do almost anything that we ask of it. . . . The trained mind is limitless. The benefit of sustained effort is unimaginable. . . .

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on Jun 28, 2020 at 11:09pm PDT