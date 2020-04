COVID-19 को फैलने से ''रोकने'' में सफल रहा न्यूजीलैंड, तो गूगल पर भारत के लोग पूछ रहे हैं कैसे किया?

A few days ago we got a wee note to say that the Queen wanted to catch up and see how everyone in New Zealand was getting on in the midst of COVID-19. It was such a treat to speak with Her Majesty tonight. Her affection for New Zealand, her interest in what's happening here and her memory of places and events that are special to us never ceases to amaze me.

