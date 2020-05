20 साल पहले आज ही के दिन लारा दत्ता ने जीता था मिस यूनिवर्स का ताज, खुद शेयर की ये Unseen Pics

20 years to the day!! 12 th May 2000, Nicosia, Cyprus. What a wonderful gift to receive from the universe! One I'm eternally grateful for . @missindiaorg @missdivaorg @timesofindia @missuniverse #MilleniumsMissUniverse

A post shared by Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@larabhupathi) on May 12, 2020 at 3:43am PDT