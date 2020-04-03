Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Lockdown: मुंबई की सड़कों पर डांस करते हुए दिखाई दिए मोर, जूही चावला ने शेयर की फोटो, देखें Video

Lockdown in Mumbai: मुंबई में सड़कों पर मोर डांस करते हुए दिखाई दिए हैं. इंटरनेट पर लोग इस पर खूब चर्चा कर रहे हैं. एक्‍ट्रेस जूही चावला (Juhi Chawla) ने इसकी एक फोटो भी शेयर की है.

मुंबई की सड़कों पर इन दिनों खूब मोर घूम रहे हैं

मुंबई:

कोरोनावायरस (Coronavirus) के चलते देश भर में लॉकडाउन (India Lockdown) को हुए लगभग 10 दिन हो चुके हैं. दुकानें, दफ्तर और मॉल्‍स बंद हैं. सड़के खाली हैं और गलियों में सन्नाटा है. ऐसे में हर कोई अपने घर के अंदर बैठे-बैठे च‍िड़‍ियों की चहचहाट सुन सकता है. और तो और ऐसी भी वीडियो सामने आए हैं जिनमें जंगली जानवर सड़कों पर घूमते हुए दिखाई दिए हैं. अब इस कड़ी में मोर का नाम भी जुड़ गया है. जी हां, हमारे राष्‍ट्रीय पक्षी मोर को मुंबई की सड़कों पर झूमते हुए देखा गया है. 

मोर के झुंड के इस तरह सड़को पर घूमने की इंटरनेट पर खूब चर्चा हो रही है. यहां तक कि एक्‍ट्रेस जूही चावला ने भी घूमते हुए मोरों की तस्‍वीर शेयर की है:

इस पर लोगों के कई तरह के रिएक्‍शन भी आ रहे हैं:

बहरहाल, इस लॉकडाउन से यह तो साबित हो गया है कि विकास इस अंधी दौड़ में हमने काफी कुछ खो दिया है. हमारे पशु-पक्षियों को तो हमने बिलकुल ही अनदेखा कर दिया है, जिन्‍हें भी जीने का पूरा अधिकार है.

