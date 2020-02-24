Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
होम | लाइफस्टाइल |

स्‍ट्रेस दूर भगाने के लिए पुलिसवालों ने किया Zumba, आप भी देखें ये Viral Video

स्‍ट्रेस दूर करने, मूड को अच्‍छा करने और एनर्जी लेवल को बढ़ाने के लि जुंबा एक बेहतरीन उपाय है.

स्‍ट्रेस दूर भगाने के लिए पुलिसवालों ने किया Zumba, आप भी देखें ये Viral Video

बंगलुरू पुलिस का ये वीडियो इंटरनेट पर वायरल हो गया है

नई दिल्ली:

ड्यूटी के दौरान पुलिसवाले भारी स्‍ट्रेस से गुजरते हैं, लेकिन हम में से ज्‍यादातर लोग इस बात की परवाह ही नहीं करते और सोचते हैं कि ये तो उनका काम है. हालांकि सच्‍चाई यह है कि वक्‍त-बेवक्‍त की ड्यूटी और अत्‍यधिक काम किसी के भी शरीर को बीमार कर सकता है. ऐसे में जरूरी है कि बीच-बीच में ऐसा कुछ करते रहना चाहिए जिससे क‍ि दिमाग की सेहत ठीक बनी रहे. इसी बात को ध्‍यान में रखते हुए हाल ही में बंगलुरू पुलिस अधिकारियों के लिए जुंबा क्‍लास आयोजित की गई ताकि वे अपना सारा स्‍ट्रेस दूर कर सकें. 

यह भी पढ़ें: इस VIDEO के कारण सस्पेंड हुई गुजरात की महिला पुलिसकर्मी

इस जुंबा क्‍लास का वीडियो इंटरनेट पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है. वीडियो में आप देख सकते हैं कि शुरुआत में पुलिसवाले पुशअप कर रहे हैं. इसके बाद पुलिसवाले लाइन में खड़े होकर इंस्‍ट्रक्‍टर के बताए डांस स्‍टेप्‍स को करते हैं. 


आपको बता दें कि इस जुंबा क्‍लास में 750 से भी ज्‍यादा पुलिसवालों ने भाग लिया. 

देखें वीडियो 
 

बंगलुरू पुलिस द्वारा अपने अधिकारियों के स्‍ट्रेस को कम करने के लिए उठाया गया ये कदम लोगों को बेहद पसंद आया. कुछ लोगों ने सुझाव दिया कि इस तरह की चीजें बार-बार होनी चाहि ताकि पुलिसवाले स्‍ट्रेस से दूर रह सकें.

आपको बता दें कि स्‍ट्रेस दूर करने, मूड को अच्‍छा करने और एनर्जी लेवल को बढ़ाने के लि जुंबा एक बेहतरीन उपाय है. बहरहाल, हम तो यही कहेंगे कि देश भर के पुलिसवालों के लिए इस तरह की एक्ट‍िविटी का आयोजन किया जाना चाहिए.



