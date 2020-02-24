ड्यूटी के दौरान पुलिसवाले भारी स्‍ट्रेस से गुजरते हैं, लेकिन हम में से ज्‍यादातर लोग इस बात की परवाह ही नहीं करते और सोचते हैं कि ये तो उनका काम है. हालांकि सच्‍चाई यह है कि वक्‍त-बेवक्‍त की ड्यूटी और अत्‍यधिक काम किसी के भी शरीर को बीमार कर सकता है. ऐसे में जरूरी है कि बीच-बीच में ऐसा कुछ करते रहना चाहिए जिससे क‍ि दिमाग की सेहत ठीक बनी रहे. इसी बात को ध्‍यान में रखते हुए हाल ही में बंगलुरू पुलिस अधिकारियों के लिए जुंबा क्‍लास आयोजित की गई ताकि वे अपना सारा स्‍ट्रेस दूर कर सकें.

यह भी पढ़ें: इस VIDEO के कारण सस्पेंड हुई गुजरात की महिला पुलिसकर्मी

इस जुंबा क्‍लास का वीडियो इंटरनेट पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है. वीडियो में आप देख सकते हैं कि शुरुआत में पुलिसवाले पुशअप कर रहे हैं. इसके बाद पुलिसवाले लाइन में खड़े होकर इंस्‍ट्रक्‍टर के बताए डांस स्‍टेप्‍स को करते हैं.

आपको बता दें कि इस जुंबा क्‍लास में 750 से भी ज्‍यादा पुलिसवालों ने भाग लिया.

देखें वीडियो



Rhythmic stress buster - Zumba program for Police personnel of North-East Division. pic.twitter.com/UaQGYzjQZn — BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) February 20, 2020

बंगलुरू पुलिस द्वारा अपने अधिकारियों के स्‍ट्रेस को कम करने के लिए उठाया गया ये कदम लोगों को बेहद पसंद आया. कुछ लोगों ने सुझाव दिया कि इस तरह की चीजें बार-बार होनी चाहि ताकि पुलिसवाले स्‍ट्रेस से दूर रह सकें.

Fantastic! It's important to keep healthy the Body Mind & Soul of our Police, given the stressful nature of duties they perform. Very good. — CHANNABASAVESWARA GS (@cgshivangi) February 20, 2020

Fantastic! It's important to keep healthy the Body Mind & Soul of our Police, given the stressful nature of duties they perform. Very good. — CHANNABASAVESWARA GS (@cgshivangi) February 20, 2020

Excellent initiative took by dept to the staff. Leading a stressful life the cops badly need such stuffs to live some cheerful moments atleast twice a month. — vadiraj (@Iamvadiraj) February 20, 2020

Shouldn't be one day, one time activity in year....Hope once in month, based on rotation each of the policeman get the opportunity...This will not only good for there physical strength but also mentally relaxing in hectic work.. — ರವಿಕಿರಣ ಕಾಡಣ್ಣವರ,Ravikiran K (@Ravikiranck) February 20, 2020

The police need to loosen up and groove a bit to become better humans. Stress buster it definetly is... for these officers and constables working 16 hour shifts in rain and shine! Good intiative at @CPBlr@DCPNEBCP time to roll out across the force! May the Force be with you — Anand Mathews (@anandmathews) February 21, 2020

आपको बता दें कि स्‍ट्रेस दूर करने, मूड को अच्‍छा करने और एनर्जी लेवल को बढ़ाने के लि जुंबा एक बेहतरीन उपाय है. बहरहाल, हम तो यही कहेंगे कि देश भर के पुलिसवालों के लिए इस तरह की एक्ट‍िविटी का आयोजन किया जाना चाहिए.