Lockdown का असर, इतनी साफ हुई हवा कि घर से दिखने लगी दुनिया की तीसरी सबसे ऊंची पवर्त चोटी कंजनजंघा... देखें शानदार Photos

सिलिगुड़ी के लोग पूर्वी हिमालय में स्थित कंचनजंघा (Kanchenjunga) के पहाड़ों को अपने घरों से आसानी से देख पा रहे हैं. लॉकडाउन की वजह से ज्यादातर लोग अपने घरों में बंद हैं और इस वजह प्रकृति में कई सकारात्मक बदलाव देखने को मिल रहे हैं. यमुना नदी के पानी के साफ होने से लेकर जंगली जानवरों का आराम से सड़कों पर घूमते हुए दिखने तक कई सारे बदलाव नजर आए.

Kangchenjunga, the 3rd highest mountain in the world can be seen clearly from Siliguri now.

Shot by Dad from our home. pic.twitter.com/1YGCZ1Xc4M — Ashish Mundhra (@mundhrashish) April 29, 2020

सोशल मीडिया पर लोग इन तस्वीरों को काफी पसंद कर रहे हैं और कमेंट्स कर रहे हैं.

@rameshpandeyifs@ParveenKaswan beautiful. Less air pollution cheers all with such amazing views across india ..Thanks for sharing . I remember such views I have seen only from Sikkim .. #worldhealing#IncredibleIndia#lockdownnature — Nisha rai (@nisharai_ggc) May 2, 2020

Wow! After how many years it is visible?

Or it is every year's phenomena! — Jayant Pimpalkar ???? (@jayantpimpalkar) May 2, 2020

That is a beautiful sight !

I remember the blue ‘wall of hills'. Going up from NJP towards Darjeeling, that would be clearly visible as soon as we left Siliguri behind. And add to the feeling that yes, we are going up into the mountains. — Nandini C (@nandinic11) April 30, 2020

गौरतलब है कि इससे पहले जालंधर, श्रीनगर और उत्तर प्रदेश के सहारनपुर से भी हिमालय क्षेत्र के पहाड़ दिखाई देने की तस्वीरें सामने आई थीं. इन तस्वीरों को भी लोगों ने काफी पसंद किया था.