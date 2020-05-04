Lockdown का असर, इतनी साफ हुई हवा कि घर से दिखने लगी दुनिया की तीसरी सबसे ऊंची पवर्त चोटी कंजनजंघा... देखें शानदार Photos

लॉकडाउन (Lockdown) की वजह से हम घर से बाहर तो नहीं निकल सकते लेकिन घर पर रहते हुए प्रकृति की खूबसूरती को जरूर देख सकते हैं. दरअसल, लॉकडाउन की वजह से वायु की क्वालिटी में काफी सुधार हुआ है और इस वजह से कई जगहों पर पहाड़ नजर आने लगे हैं. इसी बीच सिलीगुड़ी की कुछ तस्वीरें सामने आई हैं, जहां से अब दुनिया की तीसरी सबसे ऊंचा पहाड़ कंचनजंघा नजर आने लगा है.
सिलिगुड़ी के लोग पूर्वी हिमालय में स्थित कंचनजंघा (Kanchenjunga) के पहाड़ों को अपने घरों से आसानी से देख पा रहे हैं. लॉकडाउन की वजह से ज्यादातर लोग अपने घरों में बंद हैं और इस वजह प्रकृति में कई सकारात्मक बदलाव देखने को मिल रहे हैं. यमुना नदी के पानी के साफ होने से लेकर जंगली जानवरों का आराम से सड़कों पर घूमते हुए दिखने तक कई सारे बदलाव नजर आए.
गौरतलब है कि इससे पहले जालंधर, श्रीनगर और उत्तर प्रदेश के सहारनपुर से भी हिमालय क्षेत्र के पहाड़ दिखाई देने की तस्वीरें सामने आई थीं. इन तस्वीरों को भी लोगों ने काफी पसंद किया था.