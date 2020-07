सनी लियोन ने दोस्तों के साथ इस खास अंदाज में मनाया बेटी निशा का जन्मदिन, फोटोज शेयर कर लिखा, ''Happy Gotcha Day''

3yrs ago you chose us...us to be your mama & papa...to trust us to take care of you...to show us what real love is...the second I laid eyes on you, I knew you were my daughter. Today I look at you and I see a glimpse of the strong independent woman you will become. After this year I know you will have many questions but I will be there every step of the way while we figure it out together. I love you Nisha and Happy “Gotcha” Day. You are the light in our lives and the reason for all our joy everyday!! @dirrty99 @bluereena @patellegrino @nuria.contreras

