पढ़े अन्य भाषाएँ

Surya Grahan 2020: तस्वीरों में देखें कहां कैसा दिखा सूर्य ग्रहण, उत्तराखंड में बनी रिंग ऑफ फायर

Surya Grahan 2020: यह एक खगोलीय घटना है. असल में ऐसा तब होता है जब सूर्य और पृथ्वी के बीच में चंद्रमा के आ जाने के कारण सूर्य का प्रकाश पृथ्वी तक नहीं पहुंच पाता है. इस वजह से इसे सूर्य ग्रहण कहते हैं. 

Surya Grahan 2020: तस्वीरों में देखें कहां कैसा दिखा सूर्य ग्रहण, उत्तराखंड में बनी रिंग ऑफ फायर

सूर्य ग्रहण 2020: पिक्स में देखें कहां कैसा दिखा सूर्य ग्रहण.

नई दिल्ली:

Surya Grahan 2020: सूर्य ग्रहण 2020 या फिर इस साल का पहला सूर्य ग्रहण (Surya Grahan) शुरू हो गया है. उत्तर भारत के कई राज्यों समेत महाराष्ट्र और गुजरात में भी लोग इस खगोलीय घटना को देख सकेंगे. आपको बता दें आज का यह ग्रहण वलयाकार (Annular Solar Eclipse) है और इसे रिंग ऑफ फायर (Ring Of Fire) भी कहा जा रहा है. सूर्य ग्रहण सुबह 9 बजकर 15 मिनट पर शुरू हो गया है और 12 बजकर 10 मिनट पर अपने सबसे अधिक प्रभाव में होगा. भारत के अलावा साल का पहला ग्रहण अफ्रीका, यूरोप और ऑस्ट्रेलिया में दिखाई देगा. 

यह भी पढ़ें

सूर्य ग्रहण 2020: तस्वीरों में देखें साल का पहला सूर्य ग्रहण

क्या होता है सूर्य ग्रहण? 
दरअसल, यह एक खगोलीय घटना है. असल में ऐसा तब होता है जब सूर्य और पृथ्वी के बीच में चंद्रमा के आ जाने के कारण सूर्य का प्रकाश पृथ्वी तक नहीं पहुंच पाता है. इस वजह से इसे सूर्य ग्रहण कहते हैं. 

यह सूर्य ग्रहण कोलकाता, दिल्ली, मुंबई, चेन्नई और बेंगलुरू में दिखाई देगा.

दिल्ली में सूर्य ग्रहण का समय
आंशिक सूर्य ग्रहण सुबह 10 बजकर 20 मिनट पर शुरू होगा
अपने सबसे अधिक प्रभाव में सूर्य ग्रहण दोपहर को 12 बजकर 1 मिनट पर होगा
आंशिक सूर्य ग्रहण दोपहर को 1 बजकर 48 मिनट पर खत्म होगा
दिल्ली में यह सूर्य ग्रहण कुल 3 घंटे 29 मिनट तक रहेगा

कोलकाता में सूर्य ग्रहण का समय
आंशिक सूर्य ग्रहण सुबह 10 बजकर 46 मिनट पर शुरू होगा
अपने सबसे अधिक प्रभाव में सूर्य ग्रहण दोपहर को 12 बजकर 35 मिनट पर होगा
आंशिक सूर्य ग्रहण दोपहर को 2 बजकर 17 मिनट पर खत्म होगा
दिल्ली में यह सूर्य ग्रहण कुल 3 घंटे 31 मिनट तक रहेगा

मुंबई में सूर्य ग्रहण का समय
आंशिक सूर्य ग्रहण सुबह 10 बजे शुरू होगा
अपने सबसे अधिक प्रभाव में सूर्य ग्रहण सुबह 11 बजकर 37 मिनट पर होगा
आंशिक सूर्य ग्रहण दोपहर को 1 बजकर 27 मिनट पर खत्म होगा
दिल्ली में यह सूर्य ग्रहण कुल 3 घंटे 27 मिनट तक रहेगा

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

चेन्नई में सूर्य ग्रहण का समय
आंशिक सूर्य ग्रहण सुबह 10 बजकर 22 मिनट पर शुरू होगा
अपने सबसे अधिक प्रभाव में सूर्य ग्रहण सुबह 11 बजकर 59 मिनट पर होगा
आंशिक सूर्य ग्रहण दोपहर को 1 बजकर 41 मिनट पर खत्म होगा
दिल्ली में यह सूर्य ग्रहण कुल 3 घंटे 20 मिनट तक रहेगा

बेंगलुरू में सूर्य ग्रहण का समय
आंशिक सूर्य ग्रहण सुबह 10 बजकर 12 मिनट पर शुरू होगा
अपने सबसे अधिक प्रभाव में सूर्य ग्रहण सुबह 11 बजकर 47 मिनट पर होगा
आंशिक सूर्य ग्रहण दोपहर को 1 बजकर 31 मिनट पर खत्म होगा
दिल्ली में यह सूर्य ग्रहण कुल 3 घंटे 19 मिनट तक रहेगा

Surya grahan 2020Surya Grahan in PicturesSolar Eclipse 2020
टिप्पणियां

भारत में कोरोनावायरस महामारी के फैलाव पर नज़र रखें, और NDTV.in पर पाएं दुनियाभर से COVID-19 से जुड़ी ताज़ातरीन ख़बरें.

लाइव खबर देखें:

your daily newsletter
अन्य खबरें
 