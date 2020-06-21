Surya Grahan 2020: तस्वीरों में देखें कहां कैसा दिखा सूर्य ग्रहण, उत्तराखंड में बनी रिंग ऑफ फायर

सूर्य ग्रहण 2020: तस्वीरों में देखें साल का पहला सूर्य ग्रहण

#WATCH Jammu and Kashmir: Jammu witnesses #SolarEclipse2020



It will start at 9:15 AM and will be visible until 3:04 PM. The maximum eclipse will take place at 12:10 IST. It will be visible from Asia, Africa, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, parts of Europe and Australia. pic.twitter.com/hewOopYiCY — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020

Delhi: #SolarEclipse2020 as seen in the skies of the national capital today.



The solar eclipse will be visible until 3:04 PM. The maximum eclipse will take place at 12:10 IST. It will be visible from Asia, Africa, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, parts of Europe and Australia. pic.twitter.com/tJNM01YwGx — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020

Maharashtra: #SolarEclipse2020 seen in the skies of Mumbai.



The solar eclipse will be visible until 3:04 PM. The maximum eclipse will take place at 12:10 IST. It will be visible from Asia, Africa, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, parts of Europe and Australia. pic.twitter.com/n32nzIXYDR — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020

Gujarat: #SolarEclipse2020 seen in the skies of Gandhinagar.



The solar eclipse will be visible until 1:32 PM with maximum visibility of the eclipse at 11:42 IST. It will be visible from Asia, Africa, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, parts of Europe and Australia. pic.twitter.com/Lp0xs53JoF — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020

Rajasthan: #SolarEclipse2020 seen in the skies of Jaipur.



The solar eclipse will be visible until 1:44 PM with maximum visibility of the eclipse at 11:55 IST. It will be visible from Asia, Africa, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, parts of Europe and Australia. pic.twitter.com/MnnFvua1St — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020

United Arab Emirates: #SolarEclipse2020 as seen in the skies of Dubai.



The solar eclipse will be visible until 11:12 AM. It will also be visible from Asia, Africa, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, parts of Europe and Australia. pic.twitter.com/EAGWuVIdBO — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020

Uttarakhand: #SolarEclipse2020 as seen in the skies of Dehradun.



The solar eclipse will be visible until 1:50 PM with maximum visibility of the eclipse at 12:05 PM. It will be visible from Asia, Africa, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, parts of Europe and Australia. pic.twitter.com/iugvgwFEYR — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020

क्या होता है सूर्य ग्रहण?

दरअसल, यह एक खगोलीय घटना है. असल में ऐसा तब होता है जब सूर्य और पृथ्वी के बीच में चंद्रमा के आ जाने के कारण सूर्य का प्रकाश पृथ्वी तक नहीं पहुंच पाता है. इस वजह से इसे सूर्य ग्रहण कहते हैं.

यह सूर्य ग्रहण कोलकाता, दिल्ली, मुंबई, चेन्नई और बेंगलुरू में दिखाई देगा.

दिल्ली में सूर्य ग्रहण का समय

आंशिक सूर्य ग्रहण सुबह 10 बजकर 20 मिनट पर शुरू होगा

अपने सबसे अधिक प्रभाव में सूर्य ग्रहण दोपहर को 12 बजकर 1 मिनट पर होगा

आंशिक सूर्य ग्रहण दोपहर को 1 बजकर 48 मिनट पर खत्म होगा

दिल्ली में यह सूर्य ग्रहण कुल 3 घंटे 29 मिनट तक रहेगा

कोलकाता में सूर्य ग्रहण का समय

आंशिक सूर्य ग्रहण सुबह 10 बजकर 46 मिनट पर शुरू होगा

अपने सबसे अधिक प्रभाव में सूर्य ग्रहण दोपहर को 12 बजकर 35 मिनट पर होगा

आंशिक सूर्य ग्रहण दोपहर को 2 बजकर 17 मिनट पर खत्म होगा

दिल्ली में यह सूर्य ग्रहण कुल 3 घंटे 31 मिनट तक रहेगा

मुंबई में सूर्य ग्रहण का समय

आंशिक सूर्य ग्रहण सुबह 10 बजे शुरू होगा

अपने सबसे अधिक प्रभाव में सूर्य ग्रहण सुबह 11 बजकर 37 मिनट पर होगा

आंशिक सूर्य ग्रहण दोपहर को 1 बजकर 27 मिनट पर खत्म होगा

दिल्ली में यह सूर्य ग्रहण कुल 3 घंटे 27 मिनट तक रहेगा

चेन्नई में सूर्य ग्रहण का समय

आंशिक सूर्य ग्रहण सुबह 10 बजकर 22 मिनट पर शुरू होगा

अपने सबसे अधिक प्रभाव में सूर्य ग्रहण सुबह 11 बजकर 59 मिनट पर होगा

आंशिक सूर्य ग्रहण दोपहर को 1 बजकर 41 मिनट पर खत्म होगा

दिल्ली में यह सूर्य ग्रहण कुल 3 घंटे 20 मिनट तक रहेगा

बेंगलुरू में सूर्य ग्रहण का समय

आंशिक सूर्य ग्रहण सुबह 10 बजकर 12 मिनट पर शुरू होगा

अपने सबसे अधिक प्रभाव में सूर्य ग्रहण सुबह 11 बजकर 47 मिनट पर होगा

आंशिक सूर्य ग्रहण दोपहर को 1 बजकर 31 मिनट पर खत्म होगा

दिल्ली में यह सूर्य ग्रहण कुल 3 घंटे 19 मिनट तक रहेगा