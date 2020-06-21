Surya Grahan 2020: तस्वीरों में देखें कहां कैसा दिखा सूर्य ग्रहण, उत्तराखंड में बनी रिंग ऑफ फायर

Surya Grahan 2020: सूर्य ग्रहण 2020 या फिर इस साल का पहला सूर्य ग्रहण (Surya Grahan) शुरू हो गया है. उत्तर भारत के कई राज्यों समेत महाराष्ट्र और गुजरात में भी लोग इस खगोलीय घटना को देख सकेंगे. आपको बता दें आज का यह ग्रहण वलयाकार (Annular Solar Eclipse) है और इसे रिंग ऑफ फायर (Ring Of Fire) भी कहा जा रहा है. सूर्य ग्रहण सुबह 9 बजकर 15 मिनट पर शुरू हो गया है और 12 बजकर 10 मिनट पर अपने सबसे अधिक प्रभाव में होगा. भारत के अलावा साल का पहला ग्रहण अफ्रीका, यूरोप और ऑस्ट्रेलिया में दिखाई देगा.
सूर्य ग्रहण 2020: तस्वीरों में देखें साल का पहला सूर्य ग्रहण
Uttarakhand: #SolarEclipse2020 as seen in the skies of Dehradun. pic.twitter.com/Zg0zOpwIou— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020
#WATCH Jammu and Kashmir: Jammu witnesses #SolarEclipse2020— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020
It will start at 9:15 AM and will be visible until 3:04 PM. The maximum eclipse will take place at 12:10 IST.
#WATCH Jammu and Kashmir: Jammu witnesses #SolarEclipse2020— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020
It will start at 9:15 AM and will be visible until 3:04 PM. The maximum eclipse will take place at 12:10 IST.
Delhi: #SolarEclipse2020 as seen in the skies of the national capital today.— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020
The solar eclipse will be visible until 3:04 PM. The maximum eclipse will take place at 12:10 IST.
Maharashtra: #SolarEclipse2020 seen in the skies of Mumbai.— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020
The solar eclipse will be visible until 3:04 PM. The maximum eclipse will take place at 12:10 IST.
Gujarat: #SolarEclipse2020 seen in the skies of Gandhinagar.— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020
The solar eclipse will be visible until 1:32 PM with maximum visibility of the eclipse at 11:42 IST.
Rajasthan: #SolarEclipse2020 seen in the skies of Jaipur.— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020
The solar eclipse will be visible until 1:44 PM with maximum visibility of the eclipse at 11:55 IST.
Haryana: #SolarEclipse2020 as seen in the skies of Kurukshetra. pic.twitter.com/LCpg8ltvJk— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020
United Arab Emirates: #SolarEclipse2020 as seen in the skies of Dubai.— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020
The solar eclipse will be visible until 11:12 AM.
Uttarakhand: #SolarEclipse2020 as seen in the skies of Dehradun.— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020
The solar eclipse will be visible until 1:50 PM with maximum visibility of the eclipse at 12:05 PM.
क्या होता है सूर्य ग्रहण?
दरअसल, यह एक खगोलीय घटना है. असल में ऐसा तब होता है जब सूर्य और पृथ्वी के बीच में चंद्रमा के आ जाने के कारण सूर्य का प्रकाश पृथ्वी तक नहीं पहुंच पाता है. इस वजह से इसे सूर्य ग्रहण कहते हैं.
यह सूर्य ग्रहण कोलकाता, दिल्ली, मुंबई, चेन्नई और बेंगलुरू में दिखाई देगा.
दिल्ली में सूर्य ग्रहण का समय
आंशिक सूर्य ग्रहण सुबह 10 बजकर 20 मिनट पर शुरू होगा
अपने सबसे अधिक प्रभाव में सूर्य ग्रहण दोपहर को 12 बजकर 1 मिनट पर होगा
आंशिक सूर्य ग्रहण दोपहर को 1 बजकर 48 मिनट पर खत्म होगा
दिल्ली में यह सूर्य ग्रहण कुल 3 घंटे 29 मिनट तक रहेगा
कोलकाता में सूर्य ग्रहण का समय
आंशिक सूर्य ग्रहण सुबह 10 बजकर 46 मिनट पर शुरू होगा
अपने सबसे अधिक प्रभाव में सूर्य ग्रहण दोपहर को 12 बजकर 35 मिनट पर होगा
आंशिक सूर्य ग्रहण दोपहर को 2 बजकर 17 मिनट पर खत्म होगा
दिल्ली में यह सूर्य ग्रहण कुल 3 घंटे 31 मिनट तक रहेगा
मुंबई में सूर्य ग्रहण का समय
आंशिक सूर्य ग्रहण सुबह 10 बजे शुरू होगा
अपने सबसे अधिक प्रभाव में सूर्य ग्रहण सुबह 11 बजकर 37 मिनट पर होगा
आंशिक सूर्य ग्रहण दोपहर को 1 बजकर 27 मिनट पर खत्म होगा
दिल्ली में यह सूर्य ग्रहण कुल 3 घंटे 27 मिनट तक रहेगा
चेन्नई में सूर्य ग्रहण का समय
आंशिक सूर्य ग्रहण सुबह 10 बजकर 22 मिनट पर शुरू होगा
अपने सबसे अधिक प्रभाव में सूर्य ग्रहण सुबह 11 बजकर 59 मिनट पर होगा
आंशिक सूर्य ग्रहण दोपहर को 1 बजकर 41 मिनट पर खत्म होगा
दिल्ली में यह सूर्य ग्रहण कुल 3 घंटे 20 मिनट तक रहेगा
बेंगलुरू में सूर्य ग्रहण का समय
आंशिक सूर्य ग्रहण सुबह 10 बजकर 12 मिनट पर शुरू होगा
अपने सबसे अधिक प्रभाव में सूर्य ग्रहण सुबह 11 बजकर 47 मिनट पर होगा
आंशिक सूर्य ग्रहण दोपहर को 1 बजकर 31 मिनट पर खत्म होगा
दिल्ली में यह सूर्य ग्रहण कुल 3 घंटे 19 मिनट तक रहेगा