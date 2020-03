तापसी पन्नू ने साड़ी में शेयर की अपनी यह पुरानी Pic, लिखा- ''और मुझे अभी भी...''

This one is from one of the events I went to early on in my career. My makeup n hair skills were put to test. N yes , saree draping skills included. So a presentable output means I passed! The point is, years from then the skills remain as good/bad as they were back then, sarees still remain my favourite, flowers in my hair is still my favourite accessory and I still don't like putting nail paint so I'm almost a pro at hiding my fingers in a picture I don't want them to show #majorthrowback #Archive #QuarantinePost

