ताहिरा कश्यप को पसंद है साइकिल चलाना, Photo शेयर करते हुए कहा- ''इससे मैं खुद को मानसिक तौर पर...''

I took to cycling as a sport and also to declutter mentally but I realised I was viewing the same roads, trees and houses with a different perspective. I was finding beauty in nature that I had never before appreciated let alone acknowledged. It is extremely therapeutic. Earlier on it meant only exercise for the physical aspect but now it has become a therapy for my mental well being and happiness too. And I have doing some photography with my mobile too (have shared some pictures earlier on)! The pictures might not be the best ones but each one has a lot of my heart- as I truly valued and appreciated what I saw. . . . #cycling #cyclingchronicles #cyclinglife #cyclingphotos #modeoftransport #nature #smalltown #smalltownlife

