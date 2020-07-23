''थप्पड़'' फिल्म के एक्टर अंकुर राठी ने गर्लफ्रेंड अनुजा जोशी से की सगाई, शेयर की ये खूबसूरत Pic

Distance makes the heart grow fonder, they say. Well, @anujabomajoshi and I have put that to the test many times in our relationship, including the 3 years we lived in different countries. While most of us tend to focus on the challenges of long-distance relationships, I also think it has its own perks. When you can't rely on your partner's physical presence or touch to stay connected, you are forced to communicate better, listen intently, argue respectfully, value her time, or attune to his emotional needs. You learn to love through creative gestures and express passion through words. You cherish every bit of kindness. If you can achieve emotional intimacy in the face of physical distance as a couple, you're home! Yes, there's a chance you might fail over and over again, as we have done, but somewhere in this process, love WILL find a way. This quarantine has led Anuja and me down that path again and we are welcoming it. Date nights are inevitably different now, but we keep finding more creative and quirky ways to make it work. Have you and your partner redefined we-time during the lockdown? Tell me your distance dating experience in the comments. #LoveWillFindAWay @bumble_india #BumblePartner

