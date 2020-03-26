क्‍या टॉयलेट सीटने चाटने की कोई वजह हो सकती है? जवाब है हरगिज नहीं. खासतौर से कोरोनावायरस जैसी महामारी के इस दौर में तो आप ऐसा कुछ करने के बारे में सोच भी नहीं सकते. लेकिन ऐसा लगता है कि कुछ TikTok क्रिएटर्स के यह बात समझ नहीं आई है. GayShawnMendes नाम के एक टिकटॉक स्‍टार ने कुछ दिन पहले 'कोरोनावायरस चैलेंज' (Coronavirus Challenge) लिया था. इस चैलेंज के तहत उसने टॉयलेट सीट चाटी थी और अब पता चला है कि उसे कोरोनावायरस हो गया है. उसकी मेडिकल रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है.

A kid who licked toilets as part of the #CoronaVirusChallenge says he's now in the hospital with coronavirus. @gayshawnmendes was also just suspended from twitter pic.twitter.com/lfG2NBlTrs — Pardes Seleh (@PardesSeleh) March 23, 2020

टिकटॉक क्रिएटर GayShawnMendes को लार्ज के नाम से भी जाना जाता है. उसने कुछ दिन पहले ही 'कोरोनावायरस चैलेंज' में भाग लिया था.

डेली मेल के मुताबिक, लार्ज ने तथाकथित रूप से अपने अकाउंट में इस बात की जानकारी दी थी जिसे अब सस्‍पेंड कर दिया गया है.

इस 'कोरोनावायरस चैलेंज' को लेने वाले लोगों को टॉयलेट सीट, ग्रोसरी स्‍टोर का कोई सामान या किसी भी चीज को चाटना था.

टिकटॉक क्रिएटर की इस मूर्खता पर ट्विटर यूजर्स ने जमकर प्रतिक्रिया दी है:

Eating Tide pods, licking toilets, seriously WTF is wrong w/Gen Z?! Is this what growing up indoors online no fresh air or playing outside does to kids?? Serious question — Donna Bobana (@donnabobanablog) March 24, 2020

And these toilet stickers will get respirators before someone else's grandparents will. Remember that — independant librarian Sidney Anderson (@SidneyAnderso16) March 23, 2020

If I remember correctly he was one of the ice cream lickers last year — D (@Withthewin2) March 25, 2020

To be fair, there's no solid evidence to lick - sorry, link - Mr Mendes' bathroom lowjinks with his being infected by #COVID19.

It merely suggests that he's been taunting natural selection awhile now. This may or may not have been the precipitating event. https://t.co/1AlptTsic6 — Monty ????????Flatten The Curve???????? Boa (@MontyBoa99) March 25, 2020

[stares]



I wish it wasn't but this is the limit of my empathy.



[walks away] — Ben Philippe (@gohomeben) March 24, 2020

बहरहाल, हम तो आपसे यही कहेंगे कि ऐसी किसी भी चीज को मुंह से मत लगाइए जो खाने के लिए नहीं बनी है.