'कोरोनावायरस चैलेंज' लेने वाले TikTok स्‍टार ने चाटी थी टॉयलेट सीट, मेडिकल रिपोर्ट में निकला पॉजिटिव

বাংলায় পড়ুন

टिकटॉक (TikTok) क्रिएटर GayShawnMendes को लार्ज के नाम से भी जाना जाता है. उसने कुछ दिन पहले ही 'कोरोनावायरस चैलेंज' में भाग लिया था.

टिकटॉक स्‍टार ने एक चैलेंज के तहत टॉयलेट सीट चाटी थी

नई दिल्ली:

क्‍या टॉयलेट सीटने चाटने की कोई वजह हो सकती है? जवाब है हरगिज नहीं. खासतौर से कोरोनावायरस जैसी महामारी के इस दौर में तो आप ऐसा कुछ करने के बारे में सोच भी नहीं सकते. लेकिन ऐसा लगता है कि कुछ TikTok क्रिएटर्स के यह बात समझ नहीं आई है. GayShawnMendes नाम के एक टिकटॉक स्‍टार ने कुछ दिन पहले 'कोरोनावायरस चैलेंज' (Coronavirus Challenge) लिया था. इस चैलेंज के तहत उसने टॉयलेट सीट चाटी थी और अब पता चला है कि उसे कोरोनावायरस हो गया है. उसकी मेडिकल रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है. 

डेली मेल के मुताबिक, लार्ज ने तथाकथित रूप से अपने अकाउंट में इस बात की जानकारी दी थी जिसे अब सस्‍पेंड कर दिया गया है. 

इस 'कोरोनावायरस चैलेंज' को लेने वाले लोगों को टॉयलेट सीट, ग्रोसरी स्‍टोर का कोई सामान या किसी भी चीज को चाटना था. 

टिकटॉक क्रिएटर की इस मूर्खता पर ट्विटर यूजर्स ने जमकर प्रतिक्रिया दी है:

बहरहाल, हम तो आपसे यही कहेंगे कि ऐसी किसी भी चीज को मुंह से मत लगाइए जो खाने के लिए नहीं बनी है.



