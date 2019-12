Vegan Food का मतलब डाइट पर जाना नहीं, जानिए इससे जुड़े Myth

50,000 oh my, this account just hit 50k. if you've been following for a while you'll know that i started uglyvegan to poke fun at social media (and society)'s incredibly narrow representation of veganism. veganism used to be seen as a “diet” for yoga moms, hippies and weirdos: it was unhealthy, it was labelled extreme, expensive and tasteless but oh HOW FAR WE HAVE COME. i never expected veganism to explode like this and i certainly didn't expect uglyvegan to either. veganism has enabled us to make such positive impacts on our planet & minds. i've tried my best to use uglyvegan for the power of good & appreciate you guys letting me spread my words (that are sometimes important and sometimes weird as fuck). i've told you a hundred times that i believe that at the very heart of veganism is KINDNESS - and that comes in so many beautiful shapes and sizes. we're out here putting kindness on our plates, and hell, we are NOT on a diet. i'm so thankful to veganism for giving me a positive relationship with food, i'm thankful for all the lessons i'm learning about kindness, i'm thankful for this magical planet we live on, i'm thankful for the incredible people i've met through the vegan community & fuck i am thankful for every piece of food that hasn't had to suffer for my tastebuds. whether you're here for a laugh or to take over this planet with kindness (or both): cheers for putting up with me, i fucking love you x lucie

