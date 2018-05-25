विराट कोहली ने पत्नी अनुष्का शर्मा को दिया चैलेंज, तो Video में मिला ये जवाब

I accept your challenge @imVKohli. Here’s my video for the #HumFitTohIndiaFit#FitnessChallenge. I’d like to nominate my friends, @DipikaPallikal and @Varun_dvn Great initiative @Ra_THORe sir! #ComeOutAndPlaypic.twitter.com/SmdmkArT6U— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) May 24, 2018
I have accepted the #FitnessChallenge by @ra_THORe sir. Now I would like to challenge my wife @AnushkaSharma , our PM @narendramodi ji and @msdhoni Bhai for the same. #HumFitTohIndiaFit#ComeOutAndPlaypic.twitter.com/e9BAToE6bg— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 23, 2018
Post pictures and videos of how you keep yourself fit and send a #FitnessChallenge to your friends on social media. Here's my video and I challenge @iHrithik, @imVkohli & @NSaina to join in pic.twitter.com/pYhRY1lNEm — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) May 22, 2018
