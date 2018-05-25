विराट कोहली ने पत्नी अनुष्का शर्मा को दिया चैलेंज, तो Video में मिला ये जवाब

I accept your challenge @imVKohli . Here’s my video for the #HumFitTohIndiaFit #FitnessChallenge . I’d like to nominate my friends, @DipikaPallikal and @Varun_dvn Great initiative @Ra_THORe sir! #ComeOutAndPlay pic.twitter.com/SmdmkArT6U

I have accepted the #FitnessChallenge by @ra_THORe sir. Now I would like to challenge my wife @AnushkaSharma , our PM @narendramodi ji and @msdhoni Bhai for the same. #HumFitTohIndiaFit#ComeOutAndPlaypic.twitter.com/e9BAToE6bg