NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | लाइफस्टाइल |

विराट कोहली ने पत्नी अनुष्का शर्मा को दिया चैलेंज, तो Video में मिला ये जवाब

विराट कोहली ने #FitnessChallenge वीडियो पोस्ट कर पत्नी अनुष्का शर्मा के साथ ही प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेट कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी को भी इस पोस्ट में चैलेंज किया.

,
45 Shares
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
विराट कोहली ने पत्नी अनुष्का शर्मा को दिया चैलेंज, तो Video में मिला ये जवाब

विराट कोहली ने पत्नी अनुष्का शर्मा को दिया चैलेंज...

नई दिल्ली: #FitnessChallenge चल रहा है. इसमें पॉलिटिशियन्स से लेकर खिलाड़ी और सेलेब्स तक सभी हिस्सा ले रहे हैं. क्रिकेटर्स भी इस #HumFitTohIndiaFit चैलेंज में बढ़ चढ़कर शामिल हो रहे हैं. खिलाड़ियों में सबसे पहले शुरूआत भारतीय क्रिकेट कप्टान विराट कोहली ने की. उन्होंने अपने इस चैलेंज में पत्नी और बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस अनुष्का शर्मा को टैग कर चैलेंज दिया, जिसे अनुष्का ने एक्सेप्ट कर ये वीडियो पोस्ट किया. 

 
इस चैलेंज के लिए विराट कोहली ने भी ये #FitnessChallenge वीडियो पोस्ट किया. इस पोस्ट में उन्होंने पत्नी अनुष्का शर्मा के साथ ही प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेट कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी को भी इस पोस्ट में चैलेंज किया. 



आपको बता दें #HumFitTohIndiaFit की शुरूआत युवा और खेल मामलों के मंत्री व ओलंपिक विजेता राज्‍यवर्द्धन सिंह राठौड़ ने की. इन्होंने 21 मई को अपने ट्वीटर अकाउंट पर एक वीडियो पोस्ट कर बॉलीवुड एक्टर रितिक रोशन, इंडियन क्रिकेट टीम के कैप्टन विराट कोहली और कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स में 2 बार गोल्ड जीत चुकीं सिंगल बैडमेंटन प्लेयर साइना नेहवाल को #FitnessChallenge दिया.  







Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

45 Shares
(यह भी पढ़ें)... कर्नाटक Live Updates: सीएम कुमारस्‍वामी ने विधानसभा में पेश किया विश्‍वासमत का प्रस्‍ताव
FitnessChallengeVirat KohliAnushka Sharma

Advertisement

 
 
 