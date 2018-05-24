NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
विराट से लेकर मिताली राज तक सबने इस तरह दिया खेल मंत्री राज्‍यवर्द्धन सिंह राठौड़ के #FitnessChallenge का जवाब

खेल मंत्री राज्‍यवर्द्धन सिंह राठौर के फिटनेस चैलेंज में आम से लेकर खास तक हर कोई शामिल हो रहा है.

विराट से लेकर मिताली राज तक सबने इस तरह दिया खेल मंत्री राज्‍यवर्द्धन सिंह राठौड़ के #FitnessChallenge का जवाब

खेल मंत्री राज्‍यवर्द्धन सिंह राठौड़ के चैलेंज के बाद विराट कोहली और मिताली राज ने अपना-अपना वीडियो शेयर किया

खास बातें

  1. खेल मंत्री ने देश की जनता को फिटनेस चैलेंज दिया है
  2. जिसके बाद विराट से लेकर ऋतिक तक सबने वीडियो शेयर किए
  3. अब प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के फिटनेस वीडियो का इंतजार है
नई द‍िल्‍ली : युवा और खेल मामलों के मंत्री व ओलंपिक विजेता राज्‍यवर्द्धन सिंह राठौड़ ने हाल ही में ट्विटर पर फिटनेस चैलेंज दिया. उन्‍होंने एक वीडियो शेयर किया जिसमें वो बिना ब्रेक लिए पुश-अप कर रहे हैं. इसी के साथ उन्‍होंने सभी से अपना फिटनेस मंत्र बताते हुए वीडियो शेयर करने की अपील की है.
फिर क्‍या था. देखते ही देखते कई ट्विटर यूजर्स ने #FitnessChallenge ज्‍वॉइन कर लिया. सबसे पहले विराट ने वीडियो शेयर किया:
एक्‍टर ऋतिक रोशन साइकिल चलाकर काम पर गए और उन्‍होंने इसका वीडियो भी पोस्‍ट किया. भारतीय महिला क्रिकेट टीम की कप्‍तान मिताली राज ने भी चैलेंज स्‍वीकार किया: इसके बाद पीवी सिंधु और सायना नेहवाल ने भी वीडियो शेयर किया: इस फिटनेस चैलेंस में एक्‍टर, खिलाड़ी और राजनेताओं समेत आम हिंदुस्‍तानी शामिल हैं. वहीं, विराट कोहली ने पीएम मोदी को चैलेंज किया है, जिसे उन्‍होंने स्‍वीकार कर लिया है. पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि वे जल्‍द ही अपना फिटनेस वीडियो शेयर करेंगे.


