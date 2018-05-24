#HumFitTohIndiaFit— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) May 22, 2018
Post pictures and videos of how you keep yourself fit and send a #FitnessChallenge to your friends on social media. Here's my video and I challenge @iHrithik, @imVkohli & @NSaina to join in pic.twitter.com/pYhRY1lNEm
I have accepted the #FitnessChallenge by @ra_THORe sir. Now I would like to challenge my wife @AnushkaSharma , our PM @narendramodi ji and @msdhoni Bhai for the same. #HumFitTohIndiaFit#ComeOutAndPlaypic.twitter.com/e9BAToE6bg— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 23, 2018
भारतीय महिला क्रिकेट टीम की कप्तान मिताली राज ने भी चैलेंज स्वीकार किया:
This initiative makes me so proud ! Bravo @Ra_THORe#HumFitTohIndiaFit#FitnessChallenge this is how I commute to my office everyday. sitting static in a car is such a waste. Walk, cycle, jog, feel the earth, feel India get FIT! pic.twitter.com/twoI1vna9c— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 22, 2018
इसके बाद पीवी सिंधु और सायना नेहवाल ने भी वीडियो शेयर किया:
If you want to look like an Athlete, then train like an Athlete.— Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) May 24, 2018
Thank you @PTUshaOfficial@deepikapadukone for the #FitnessChallenge.
Let’s do this. I
I would like to challenge @MangteC@sachin_rt@priyankachopra@MissNicollet#HumFitTohIndiaFitpic.twitter.com/KSo0tEsM9e
Thank u @NSaina for the challenge #HumFitTohIndiaFitटिप्पणियांPost pictures and videos of how you keep yourself fit and send a #FitnessChallenge to your friends on social media . Here's my video and I challenge @deepikapadukone@AkhilAkkineni8@joshnachinappapic.twitter.com/AscsZxqklp — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) May 23, 2018
इस फिटनेस चैलेंस में एक्टर, खिलाड़ी और राजनेताओं समेत आम हिंदुस्तानी शामिल हैं. वहीं, विराट कोहली ने पीएम मोदी को चैलेंज किया है, जिसे उन्होंने स्वीकार कर लिया है. पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि वे जल्द ही अपना फिटनेस वीडियो शेयर करेंगे.
Thank u so much @Ra_THORe sir for challenging me ..#HumFitTohIndiaFit— Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) May 22, 2018
Post pictures and videos of how you keep yourself fit and send a #FitnessChallenge to your friends on social media. Here's my video and I challenge @RanaDaggubati@Pvsindhu1 and @GautamGambhirpic.twitter.com/XEaJ9tPj2W
