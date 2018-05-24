खास बातें खेल मंत्री ने देश की जनता को फिटनेस चैलेंज दिया है जिसके बाद विराट से लेकर ऋतिक तक सबने वीडियो शेयर किए अब प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के फिटनेस वीडियो का इंतजार है

#HumFitTohIndiaFit



Post pictures and videos of how you keep yourself fit and send a #FitnessChallenge to your friends on social media. Here's my video and I challenge @iHrithik, @imVkohli & @NSaina to join in pic.twitter.com/pYhRY1lNEm — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) May 22, 2018

This initiative makes me so proud ! Bravo @Ra_THORe#HumFitTohIndiaFit#FitnessChallenge this is how I commute to my office everyday. sitting static in a car is such a waste. Walk, cycle, jog, feel the earth, feel India get FIT! pic.twitter.com/twoI1vna9c — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 22, 2018

Thank u @NSaina for the challenge #HumFitTohIndiaFit



Post pictures and videos of how you keep yourself fit and send a #FitnessChallenge to your friends on social media . Here's my video and I challenge @deepikapadukone@AkhilAkkineni8@joshnachinappapic.twitter.com/AscsZxqklp — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) May 23, 2018

Thank u so much @Ra_THORe sir for challenging me ..#HumFitTohIndiaFit



Post pictures and videos of how you keep yourself fit and send a #FitnessChallenge to your friends on social media. Here's my video and I challenge @RanaDaggubati@Pvsindhu1 and @GautamGambhirpic.twitter.com/XEaJ9tPj2W — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) May 22, 2018

युवा और खेल मामलों के मंत्री व ओलंपिक विजेता राज्‍यवर्द्धन सिंह राठौड़ ने हाल ही में ट्विटर पर फिटनेस चैलेंज दिया. उन्‍होंने एक वीडियो शेयर किया जिसमें वो बिना ब्रेक लिए पुश-अप कर रहे हैं. इसी के साथ उन्‍होंने सभी से अपना फिटनेस मंत्र बताते हुए वीडियो शेयर करने की अपील की है.फिर क्‍या था. देखते ही देखते कई ट्विटर यूजर्स ने #FitnessChallenge ज्‍वॉइन कर लिया. सबसे पहले विराट ने वीडियो शेयर किया:एक्‍टर ऋतिक रोशन साइकिल चलाकर काम पर गए और उन्‍होंने इसका वीडियो भी पोस्‍ट किया.भारतीय महिला क्रिकेट टीम की कप्‍तान मिताली राज ने भी चैलेंज स्‍वीकार किया:इसके बाद पीवी सिंधु और सायना नेहवाल ने भी वीडियो शेयर किया:इस फिटनेस चैलेंस में एक्‍टर, खिलाड़ी और राजनेताओं समेत आम हिंदुस्‍तानी शामिल हैं. वहीं, विराट कोहली ने पीएम मोदी को चैलेंज किया है, जिसे उन्‍होंने स्‍वीकार कर लिया है. पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि वे जल्‍द ही अपना फिटनेस वीडियो शेयर करेंगे.