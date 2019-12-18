हम अक्सर सुनते हैं कि अपने सपनों का पीछा करने की कोई उम्र नहीं होती है लेकिन कुछ लोग असल ज़िंदगी में इसे सच कर दिखाते हैं. कुछ इन्हीं चुनिंदा लोगों में से एक हैं हिन्दी सिनेमा की जानी मानी अदाकारा वहीदा रहमान (Waheeda Rehman). वहीदा रहमान ने 81 साल की उम्र में वाइल्ड लाइफ फोटोग्राफी की शुरुआत की है. हाल ही में उन्होंने अपनी दुनिया भर में अलग-अलग जगह की गई वाइल्ड लाइफ फोटो ग्राफी की प्रदर्शनी लगाई थी. जिसे देखने सिनेमा जगत की बहुत सी हस्तियां पहुंची थीं.
Waheeda Rehman talks about hosting a wildlife photography exhibition - (For global wildlife news, download WildTrails (Android & iOS) https://t.co/vkCSZOH7yA) pic.twitter.com/KKrBWBCFsA— WildTrails - Ultimate Wildlife Holiday Experiences (@_WildTrails) December 16, 2019
खास बात ये है कि वहीदा रहमान न सिर्फ फोटोग्राफी बल्कि स्कूबा डाइविंग में भी बहुत दिलचस्पी रखती हैं कुछ समय पहले अभिनेत्री ट्विंकल खन्ना ने वहीदा रहमान का इंटरव्यू लिया था और उनसे पूछा था कि आप और कौन सी चीजें आजमाना चाहती हैं इसके जवाब में वहीदा रहमान ने कहा था कि वे स्कूबा डाइविंग करना चाहेंगी.
Love her spirit! We already have a young and able-bodied gentleman who has volunteered to take her underwater. I would not trust him on land though:) Homi get on with it:) https://t.co/QHrENRc7ik— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) September 23, 2019
ट्विंकल खन्ना ने ट्विटर पर लिखा कि मुझे उनके उत्साह से प्रेम है. ट्विंकल ने लिखा कि स्कूबा डाइविंग में वहीदा की मदद के लिए उन्हें एक व्यक्ति भी मिल गया है.
जिंदगी को अपनी शर्तों पर जीने वाली अदाकाराओं में वहीदा रहमान के साथ-साथ आशा पारेख का भी नाम शामिल है. इससे पहले अभिनेत्री आशा पारेख ने भी शादी न करने के अपने फैसले पर खुल कर अपनी बात रखी थी. उन्होंने बताया कि आखिर क्यों उन्होंने सिंगल लाइफ चुनीं और क्यों शादी नहीं की. आशा पारेख ने बताया कि उनके समय में काम कर रहे एक्टर्स के साथ धोखा होता था और पत्नियों को भूला दिया जाता था. ये कुछ ऐसी सिचुएशन्स थीं, जिसे वो अपने साथ होता नहीं देख सकती थीं.
So all of us know that the gorgeous women in the frame @helenkhan3551 @waheeda.rehmann @ashaparekh_ji are shining stars of the silver screen . What we don't know is that the pictures they are standing against are clicked by #WaheedaRehman and last night was her first photo exhibition in Mumbai. She has held a wild life exhibition earlier in #Bhopal. Cheers to Rehman who proves that that there is no age to pursue passion! @kashvi_rekhy @beingsalmankhan @himanshuu_sheth_photography @roopkumarrathod.official @roopsunalirathod
दरअसल, आशा पारेख ने वर्व मैगज़ीन को दिए इंटरव्यू के दौरान शादी से जुड़े सवाल पर जवाब देते हुए कहा 'मेरी जिंदगी का सबसे अच्छा निर्णय है सिंगल रहना. मैं एक शादीशुदा आदमी से प्यार करती थी, लेकिन मैं नहीं चाहती थी कि मैं कोई घर तोड़ने वाली औरत बनूं. तो मेरे पास एक यही चॉइस थी कि मैं सिंगल रहूं और मैंने अपनी पूरी जिंदगी ऐसे ही गुज़ारी है.'
