होम | लाइफस्टाइल |

81 साल की उम्र में वहीदा रहमान पूरे कर रही हैं अपने अरमान, वाइल्‍ड लाइफ फोटोग्राफी के बाद अब करेंगी स्‍कूबा डाइविंग

अभिनेत्री ट्विंकल खन्ना (Twinkle Khanna) ने वहीदा रहमान (Waheeda Rehman) से पूछा था कि आप और कौन सी चीजें आजमाना चाहती हैं इसके जवाब में वहीदा रहमान ने कहा था कि वे स्कूबा डाइविंग करना चाहेंगी.

,
वाइल्ड लाइफ फोटोग्राफी करती हुईं वहीदा रहमान.

खास बातें

  1. वहीदा रहमान 81 साल की हैं
  2. तस्वीरों की प्रदर्शनी भी लगाई गई
  3. वहीदा रहमान ने कहा था कि वे स्कूबा डाइविंग भी करना चाहेंगी
नई दिल्ली:

हम अक्सर सुनते हैं कि अपने सपनों का पीछा करने की कोई उम्र नहीं होती है लेकिन कुछ लोग असल ज़िंदगी में इसे सच कर दिखाते हैं. कुछ इन्हीं चुनिंदा लोगों में से एक हैं हिन्‍दी सिनेमा की जानी मानी अदाकारा वहीदा रहमान (Waheeda Rehman). वहीदा रहमान ने 81 साल की उम्र में  वाइल्ड लाइफ फोटोग्राफी की शुरुआत की है. हाल ही में उन्होंने अपनी दुनिया भर में अलग-अलग जगह की गई वाइल्ड लाइफ फोटो ग्राफी की प्रदर्शनी लगाई थी. जिसे देखने सिनेमा जगत की बहुत सी हस्तियां पहुंची थीं.


खास बात ये है कि वहीदा रहमान न सिर्फ फोटोग्राफी बल्कि स्कूबा डाइविंग में भी बहुत दिलचस्पी रखती हैं कुछ समय पहले अभिनेत्री ट्विंकल खन्ना ने वहीदा रहमान का इंटरव्यू लिया था और उनसे पूछा था कि आप और कौन सी चीजें आजमाना चाहती हैं इसके जवाब में वहीदा रहमान ने कहा था कि वे स्कूबा डाइविंग करना चाहेंगी.

ट्विंकल खन्ना ने ट्विटर पर लिखा कि मुझे उनके उत्साह से प्रेम है. ट्विंकल ने लिखा कि स्कूबा डाइविंग में वहीदा की मदद के लिए उन्हें एक व्यक्ति भी मिल गया है. 

जिंदगी को अपनी शर्तों पर जीने वाली अदाकाराओं में वहीदा रहमान के साथ-साथ आशा पारेख का भी नाम शामिल है. इससे पहले अभिनेत्री आशा पारेख ने भी शादी न करने के अपने फैसले पर खुल कर अपनी बात रखी थी. उन्होंने बताया कि आखिर क्यों उन्होंने सिंगल लाइफ चुनीं और क्यों शादी नहीं की. आशा पारेख ने बताया कि उनके समय में काम कर रहे एक्टर्स के साथ धोखा होता था और पत्नियों को भूला दिया जाता था. ये कुछ ऐसी सिचुएशन्स थीं, जिसे वो अपने साथ होता नहीं देख सकती थीं.

यह भी पढ़ें- शादी ना करने के फैसले पर बोलीं आशा पारेख, कहा - जिससे मैं प्रेम करती थी वो शादीशुदा थे...

दरअसल, आशा पारेख ने वर्व मैगज़ीन को दिए इंटरव्यू के दौरान शादी से जुड़े सवाल पर जवाब देते हुए कहा 'मेरी जिंदगी का सबसे अच्छा निर्णय है सिंगल रहना. मैं एक शादीशुदा आदमी से प्यार करती थी, लेकिन मैं नहीं चाहती थी कि मैं कोई घर तोड़ने वाली औरत बनूं. तो मेरे पास एक यही चॉइस थी कि मैं सिंगल रहूं और मैंने अपनी पूरी जिंदगी ऐसे ही गुज़ारी है.'



