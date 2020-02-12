महिला का पीछा कर रहे थे 3 बदमाश, अजनबी को गले लगाकर बचाई जान

महिलाएं अपने आसपास के माहौल को लेकर काफी सजग और संवेदनशील होती हैं और खासकर तब जब वो अकेली हों. कई बार खतरनाक स्थिति में फंसने पर उससे निपटने या बाहर आने के लिए उन्‍हें एड़ी-चोटी का जोर लगाना पड़ता है. अभी पिछले दिनों ही खबर आई थी कि एक महिला ने खुद को रेपिस्‍ट से बचाने के लिए उसे कोरोना वायरस का डर दिखाना पड़ा था.

यह भी पढ़ें: शख्स कर रहा था रेप करने की कोशिश तो महिला ने किया ऐसा...

हाल ही में एक शख्‍स ने अपने साथ हुए ऐसे ही एक वाकए का जिक्र किया जब रात के वक्‍त एक अकेली महिला ने उस अचानक गले से लगा लिया. दरअसल, तीन लड़के उस महिला का पीछा कर रहे थे और उसे मदद की जरूरत थी.

न्‍यूयॉर्क में रहने वाले ब्‍लैक प्रोफेसर नाम के एक ट्विटर यूजर ने एक के बाद एक कई ट्वीट के जरिए आप बीती बाताई. उस शख्‍स के मुताबिक, "मैं कुछ देर पहले ट्रेन की तरफ जा रहा था तभी एक महिला मेरे पास आई और उसने मुझे गले लगा लिया. वह महिला मेरे कान में फुसफुसाने लगी कि ऐसे दिखाओ जैसे तुम मुझे जानते हो क्‍योंकि तीन लड़के कुछ देर से मेरा पीछा कर रहे हैं. मैं फिर उसके साथ चलने लगा और उसे घर तक छोड़ कर आया. हम दोनों के लिए ही क्‍या अनुभव था."



I'm walking to the train a few minutes ago and a woman walked right up to me and gave me a tight hug and whispered quickly, "please act like you know me 3 guys are following me for a while" I played along then walked her 3 blocks home. What an experience for the both of us. — Black Professor (@Wonderbitch82) February 8, 2020

शख्‍स ने यह भी बताया कि पहले तो उसे थोड़ी हिचक‍िचाहट हुई, लेकिन वो जल्‍द ही मौके की नजाकत को समझ गया और महिला को घर तक छोड़कर आया.

I'm not going to act like I didn't hesitate because we're in New York, people set you up real quick. Her hug was too real to be fake, and three men was following behind at a distance. As walked and talk i realized she was terrified, she kept saying i have to get home to her son. — Black Professor (@Wonderbitch82) February 8, 2020

उस व्‍यक्ति ने यह भी बताया कि महिला डरी हुई थी और बाद में उसने माफी भी मांगी.

I was walking looking at the debate, at the glance I saw her reaching her hands up, and before I can react she hugged me. After the hug she held my hand as we walked to her building. She apologized for the inconvenience, and I had to tell her it was my pleasure no inconvenience. — Black Professor (@Wonderbitch82) February 8, 2020

Whats crazy, I rarely walk down this block. I normally take one way to the train but the way I took is when I walk my dog. I guess my distraction of me watching the debate led me down that path I rarely take to the train. So I guess I was meant to there at that particular moment. — Black Professor (@Wonderbitch82) February 8, 2020

शख्‍स ने यह भी बताया कि वो बस कल्‍पना ही कर सकता है कि महिला कैसा महसूस कर रही होगी.

I can only imagine how she feels because this shit never happened to me before and I'm a little taken back. Inwas just going to my peoples how to chill, and this happened. My friends called out the blue and come through to chill. Sitting back analyzing this have me feeling a way. — Black Professor (@Wonderbitch82) February 8, 2020

शख्‍स के मुताबिक, "महिला ने मुझे अपना नंबर भी दिया और कहा कि वो फोन भी करेगी." यही नहीं बाद में महिला और उसके बेटे ने उसे धन्‍यवाद भी दिया.

UPDATE

I spoke with the woman. She couldn't thank me enough. I also thank her for bringing me into the world of women. Apparently the 3 males was looking at her on the train. When she got off, they got off. They followed her 2 blocks, she then went into a store for a few minutes. — Black Professor (@Wonderbitch82) February 8, 2020

I met her 5 year old son, who said thank you Mister. I spoke to her mother as well who was thankful for me being there. I told her the offer still stand if she ever need someone to walk her home from the train station. Her mother was definitely grateful, some nights she work late — Black Professor (@Wonderbitch82) February 8, 2020

शख्‍स ने बताया कि वह पेशे से काउंसलर है और उसे यह जानकर गहरा दुख हुआ कि महिलाएं कितनी असुरक्षित हैं, जबकि उसे पहले महिला पर शक हुआ था.