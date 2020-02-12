Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
होम | लाइफस्टाइल |

महिला का पीछा कर रहे थे 3 बदमाश, अजनबी को गले लगाकर बचाई जान

तीन बदमाश एक अकेली महिला का पीछा कर रहे थे. ऐसे में महिला को तरकीब सूची और वो एक अंजान आदमी के पास पहुंच गई.

प्रतीकात्‍मक फोटो

नई दिल्ली:

महिलाएं अपने आसपास के माहौल को लेकर काफी सजग और संवेदनशील होती हैं और खासकर तब जब वो अकेली हों. कई बार खतरनाक स्थिति में फंसने पर उससे निपटने या बाहर आने के लिए उन्‍हें एड़ी-चोटी का जोर लगाना पड़ता है. अभी पिछले दिनों ही खबर आई थी कि एक महिला ने खुद को रेपिस्‍ट से बचाने के लिए उसे कोरोना वायरस का डर दिखाना पड़ा था.

हाल ही में एक शख्‍स ने अपने साथ हुए ऐसे ही एक वाकए का जिक्र किया जब रात के वक्‍त एक अकेली महिला ने उस अचानक गले से लगा लिया. दरअसल, तीन लड़के उस महिला का पीछा कर रहे थे और उसे मदद की जरूरत थी. 

न्‍यूयॉर्क में रहने वाले ब्‍लैक प्रोफेसर नाम के एक ट्विटर यूजर ने एक के बाद एक कई ट्वीट के जरिए आप बीती बाताई. उस शख्‍स के मुताबिक, "मैं कुछ देर पहले ट्रेन की तरफ जा रहा था तभी एक महिला मेरे पास आई और उसने मुझे गले लगा लिया. वह महिला मेरे कान में फुसफुसाने लगी कि ऐसे दिखाओ जैसे तुम मुझे जानते हो क्‍योंकि तीन लड़के कुछ देर से मेरा पीछा कर रहे हैं. मैं फिर उसके साथ चलने लगा और उसे घर तक छोड़ कर आया. हम दोनों के लिए ही क्‍या अनुभव था." 
 


शख्‍स ने यह भी बताया कि पहले तो उसे थोड़ी हिचक‍िचाहट हुई, लेकिन वो जल्‍द ही मौके की नजाकत को समझ गया और महिला को घर तक छोड़कर आया.

उस व्‍यक्ति ने यह भी बताया कि महिला डरी हुई थी और बाद में उसने माफी भी मांगी.

शख्‍स ने यह भी बताया कि वो बस कल्‍पना ही कर सकता है कि महिला कैसा महसूस कर रही होगी.

शख्‍स के मुताबिक, "महिला ने मुझे अपना नंबर भी दिया और कहा कि वो फोन भी करेगी." यही नहीं बाद में महिला और उसके बेटे ने उसे धन्‍यवाद भी दिया.

शख्‍स ने बताया कि वह पेशे से काउंसलर है और उसे यह जानकर गहरा दुख हुआ कि महिलाएं कितनी असुरक्षित हैं, जबकि उसे पहले महिला पर शक हुआ था.



