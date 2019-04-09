Chhattisgarh Attack Updates: छत्तीसगढ़ के दंतेवाड़ा में नक्सली हमला, बीजेपी विधायक समेत 5 की मौत

छत्तीसगढ़ (Chhattisgarh) के दंतेवाड़ा (Dantewada) में नक्सली (Naxal Attack) हमले में भारतीय जनता पार्टी (BJP) के MLA भीमा मंडावी (Bheema Mandavi) की मौत हो गई. भीमा मंडावी के अलावा 3 पीएसओ और ड्राइवर की मौत हो गई है. आतंकियों ने भीमा मंडावी (BJP Convoy Attacked) के काफिले को निशाना बनया था. बता दें नक्सलियों ने दंतेवाड़ा (Dantewada) जिले के श्यामगिरी के पास कुआकुंडा में बारूदी सुरंग में विस्फोट कर हमले को अंजाम दिया है. पूरे इलाके की घेराबंदी कर नक्सलियों की तलाश जारी है. बता दें कि यह पूरा इलाका नक्सल प्रभावित है. उधर, छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने घटना के बाद उच्च स्तरीय बैठक बुलाई है.
Abhishek Pallav, SP Dantewada on naxal attack: BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi was advised by police not to visit the area. After the attack, firing from both sides continued for half an hour. There were 5 more security personnel in a car following the BJP MLA's car, we are locating them. pic.twitter.com/rVyfC0e0yb- ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2019
P Sundar Raj, DIG-Anti-Naxal Ops: We have information of BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi, his driver and 3 PSOs getting killed in IED blast in Dantewada, today evening. It was a powerful IED blast. Bodies to be evacuated at the earliest for identification. #Chhattisgarhpic.twitter.com/5liSjynJSO- ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2019
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has called a high level meeting. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/OVxn9wu4sO- ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2019
