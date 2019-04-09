NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArt
Chhattisgarh Attack Updates: छत्तीसगढ़ के दंतेवाड़ा में नक्सली हमला, बीजेपी विधायक समेत 5 की मौत

छत्तीसगढ़ (Chhattisgarh) के दंतेवाड़ा (Dantewada) में नक्सली (Naxal Attack) हमले में भारतीय जनता पार्टी (BJP) के MLA भीमा मंडावी (Bheema Mandavi) की मौत हो गई.

Naxal Attack: छत्तीसगढ़ के दंतेवाड़ा में नक्सली हमले में बीजेपी विधायक की मौत.

छत्तीसगढ़ (Chhattisgarh) के दंतेवाड़ा (Dantewada) में नक्सली (Naxal Attack) हमले में भारतीय जनता पार्टी (BJP) के MLA भीमा मंडावी (Bheema Mandavi) की मौत हो गई. भीमा मंडावी के अलावा 3 पीएसओ और ड्राइवर की मौत हो गई है. आतंकियों ने भीमा मंडावी (BJP Convoy Attacked) के काफिले को निशाना बनया था. बता दें नक्सलियों ने दंतेवाड़ा (Dantewada) जिले के श्यामगिरी के पास कुआकुंडा में बारूदी सुरंग में विस्फोट कर हमले को अंजाम दिया है. पूरे इलाके की घेराबंदी कर नक्सलियों की तलाश जारी है. बता दें कि यह पूरा इलाका नक्सल प्रभावित है. उधर, छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने घटना के बाद उच्च स्तरीय बैठक बुलाई है.
 

Chhattisgarh Naxal Attack Updates


Apr 09, 2019
19:26 (IST)
दंतेवाड़ा जिले के एसपी अभिषेक पल्लव ने कहा कि बीजेपी विधायक भीमा मांडवी को यह सलाह दी गई थी कि वह उस इलाके में जाने से बचे.
Apr 09, 2019
19:23 (IST)
नक्सल विरोधी अभियान के डीआईजी पी सुंदर राज ने बताया कि हमले में  बीजेपी विधायक भीमा मंडावी, उनका ड्राइवर और तीन पीएसओ जवानों की मौत हो गई है.
Apr 09, 2019
19:20 (IST)
छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने हमले के बाद उच्चस्तरीय बैठक बुलाई है. 
Apr 09, 2019
19:20 (IST)
छत्तीसगढ़ (Chhattisgarh) के दंतेवाड़ा (Dantewada) में नक्सली (Naxal Attack) हमले में भारतीय जनता पार्टी (BJP) के MLA भीमा मंडावी (Bheema Mandavi) की मौत हो गई. 
