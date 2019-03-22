Election Live Updates: घाटी में चुनाव प्रचार अभियान का आगाज करेंगें पीएम मोदी, बिहार में जारी हो सकती है NDA के उम्मीदवारों की सूची

बीजेपी ने लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए दूसरी लिस्ट जारी की है. हालांकि इस लिस्ट में सिर्फ एक ही नाम शामिल है. पार्टी ने दमन एंड दीव से लालूभाई पटेल को उम्मीदवार घोषित किया है.

BJP releases 2nd list of candidate for upcoming Lok Sabha elections - Lalubhai Patel to contest from Daman & Diu Parliamentary constituency. The voting for the constituency will be held on 23rd April in the 3rd phase of polling. pic.twitter.com/GsT37uknlm