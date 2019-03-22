Election Live Updates: घाटी में चुनाव प्रचार अभियान का आगाज करेंगें पीएम मोदी, बिहार में जारी हो सकती है NDA के उम्मीदवारों की सूची

जम्मू कश्मीर में भाजपा अपने स्टार प्रचारक प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी और पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अमित शाह के प्रचार के बूते आगामी लोकसभा चुनाव में मैदान में उतरेगी. पार्टी की योजना आज से राज्य में सघन प्रचार अभियान शुरू करने की है. इसके अलावा दिल्ली स्थित बीजेपी के मुख्यालय पर केंद्रीय चुनाव समिति की बैठक होगी. वहीं बात करें बिहार की, तो बिहार में एनडीए के प्रत्याशियों की लिस्ट जारी होने की संभावना है. इसके अलावा चुनाव से हर छोटी बड़ी अपडेट की जानकारी आपको इस पेज पर मिलेगी.
PL Punia, Congress: LK Advani jaise dhurandhar parliamentarian,uski jagah tadi paar rahe Amit Shah (LS candidate from Gandhinagar,Guj) unki jagah le rahe hain. Janta sab jaanti hai ki shift kidhar hua hai aur poori tarah se ek vyakti ke shikanje mein poori party chali ja rahi hai pic.twitter.com/ttjstezCNZ- ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2019
West Bengal: A group of BJP workers in Cooch Behar protested at the party office yesterday, after Nisith Pramanik (Pic 4-file pic)) who recently joined BJP was given ticket to contest from the parliamentary constituency. pic.twitter.com/mH8SPxDNvP- ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2019
BJP releases 2nd list of candidate for upcoming Lok Sabha elections - Lalubhai Patel to contest from Daman & Diu Parliamentary constituency. The voting for the constituency will be held on 23rd April in the 3rd phase of polling. pic.twitter.com/GsT37uknlm- ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2019
