Election Live Updates: घाटी में चुनाव प्रचार अभियान का आगाज करेंगें पीएम मोदी, बिहार में जारी हो सकती है NDA के उम्मीदवारों की सूची

जम्मू कश्मीर में भाजपा अपने स्टार प्रचारक प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी और पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अमित शाह के प्रचार के बूते आगामी लोकसभा चुनाव में मैदान में उतरेगी.

जम्मू कश्मीर में भाजपा अपने स्टार प्रचारक प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी और पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अमित शाह के प्रचार के बूते आगामी लोकसभा चुनाव में मैदान में उतरेगी. पार्टी की योजना आज से राज्य में सघन प्रचार अभियान शुरू करने की है. इसके अलावा दिल्ली स्थित बीजेपी के मुख्यालय पर केंद्रीय चुनाव समिति की बैठक होगी. वहीं बात करें बिहार की, तो बिहार में एनडीए के प्रत्याशियों की लिस्ट जारी होने की संभावना है. इसके अलावा चुनाव से हर छोटी बड़ी अपडेट की जानकारी आपको इस पेज पर मिलेगी.  


Mar 22, 2019
10:30 (IST)
पीएल पुनिया, कांग्रेस नेता: एल के आडवाणी जैसे धुरंधर सांसद, उनकी जगह तड़ीपार रहे अमित शाह (गांधीनगर, गुजरात से लोकसभा प्रत्याशी) ले रहे हैं. जनता सब जानती है कि पूरी तरह से एक व्यक्ति के शिकंजे में पूरी पार्टी चली जा रही है. 

Mar 22, 2019
10:11 (IST)
पश्चिम बंगाल: कूच बिहार में हाल में बीजेपी में शामिल हुए नीतीश प्रमाणिक को टिकट दिए जाने के बाद कार्यकर्ताओं एक सूमह ने किया विरोध प्रदर्शन

Mar 22, 2019
10:07 (IST)
बीजेपी ने लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए दूसरी लिस्ट जारी की है. हालांकि इस लिस्ट में सिर्फ एक ही नाम शामिल है. पार्टी ने दमन एंड दीव से लालूभाई पटेल को उम्मीदवार घोषित किया है. 

Mar 22, 2019
10:06 (IST)
भारतीय जनता पार्टी की केंद्रीय चुनाव समिति की शुक्रवार शाम फिर बैठक है. इसमें बाकी उम्मीदवारों के नामों का फैसला होगा. उम्मीद जताई जा रही है कि बीजेपी की एक और लिस्ट आज जारी हो सकती है.

(यह भी पढ़ें)... गांधीनगर : बीजेपी ने लालकृष्ण आडवाणी की जगह अमित शाह को ही क्यों दिया टिकट?

