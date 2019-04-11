NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArt
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1 2019 Live Updates: पहले दौर में 91 सीटों के लिए मतदान शुरू

1st Phase Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Updates: 1st Phase Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Updates: लोकसभा चुनाव (Lok Sabbha Election) के पहले चरण का मतदान (1st Phase Lok Sabha Election 2019) आज होगा.

Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1 2019 Live Updates: पहले दौर में 91 सीटों के लिए मतदान शुरू

1st Phase Lok Sabha Elections 2019: पहले चरण में 20 राज्यों की 91 सीटों पर मतदान.

लोकसभा चुनाव (Lok Sabbha Election) के पहले चरण का मतदान (1st Phase Lok Sabha Election 2019) आज होगा. पहले चरण में 20 राज्यों की 91 सीटों पर मतदाता अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग करेंगे. 91 लोकसभा सीटों (91 Constituencies) पर कुल 1279 उम्मीदवार चुनाव मैदान में हैं. पहले चरण के मतदान में जिन प्रमुख नेताओं की किस्मत EVM में कैद हो जाएगी उनमें केंद्रीय मंत्री जनरल (सेवानिवृत्त) वीके सिंह, नितिन गडकरी, हंसराज अहीर, किरण रिजीजू, कांग्रेस की रेणुका चौधरी, एआईएमआईएम के असदुद्दीन ओवैसी शामिल हैं. इस चरण में रालोद के अजित सिंह का मुकाबला उत्तर प्रदेश में मुजफ्फरनगर सीट पर BJP के संजीव बालियान से है, जबकि उनके बेटे जयंत चौधरी बागपत सीट पर केंद्रीय मंत्री सत्यपाल सिंह को चुनौती दे रहे हैं. वहीं, लोजपा नेता चिराग पासवान बिहार में जमुई सीट से उम्मीदवार हैं. 17वीं लोकसभा के गठन के लिए 543 सीटों के लिए सात चरण में 11 अप्रैल से 19 मई तक मतदान होना है. नतीजे 23 मई को घोषित किए जाएंगे.

Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1 2019 Live Updates: 


Apr 11, 2019
07:20 (IST)
विशाखापत्तनम के एक पोलिंग बूथ पर मतदान के लिए कतार में लगे लोग. आज राज्य की 25 सीटों के लिए मतदान हो रहा है.
Apr 11, 2019
07:14 (IST)
आरएसएस प्रमुख मोहन भागवत ने मतदान के बाद कहा, वोट डालना हम सभी का फर्ज है. सभी को मतदान जरूर करना चाहिए.
Apr 11, 2019
07:08 (IST)
पहले चरण में विभिन्न राज्यों की 91 सीटों पर मतदान हो रहा है.
Apr 11, 2019
07:07 (IST)
पीएम मोदी ने पहली बार वोट डालने वाले मतदाताओं से लोकतंत्र के महापर्व में बढ़चढ़ कर हिस्सा लेने की अपील की.
Apr 11, 2019
07:06 (IST)
पीएम मोदी ने ट्वीट  कर कहा, 'लोकसभा चुनावों के लिए आज पहले चरण का मतदान है. सभी मतदाताओं से मेरी विनती है कि लोकतंत्र के इस महोत्सव में जरूर हिस्सा लें. अधिक-से-अधिक संख्या में मतदान करें। पहले मतदान, फिर जलपान'.
Apr 11, 2019
07:03 (IST)
लोकसभा चुनाव के पहले चरण में 91 सीटों के लिए मतदान शुरू. 20 राज्यों और एक केंद्र शासित प्रदेश में आज हो रहा है मतदान.
Apr 11, 2019
07:00 (IST)
आरएसएस प्रमुख मोहन भागवत नागपुर के बूथ नंबर 216 पर वोट डालने के लिए पहुंचे. राज्य की 7 सीटों के लिए पहले चरण में मतदान हो रहा है.
Apr 11, 2019
06:58 (IST)
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 : आंध्र प्रदेश के पुलिवेंदुला में बूथ नंबर 134 पर मतदान के लिए कतार में लगे लोग.
