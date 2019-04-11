Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1 2019 Live Updates: पहले दौर में 91 सीटों के लिए मतदान शुरू

लोकसभा चुनाव (Lok Sabbha Election) के पहले चरण का मतदान (1st Phase Lok Sabha Election 2019) आज होगा. पहले चरण में 20 राज्यों की 91 सीटों पर मतदाता अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग करेंगे. 91 लोकसभा सीटों (91 Constituencies) पर कुल 1279 उम्मीदवार चुनाव मैदान में हैं. पहले चरण के मतदान में जिन प्रमुख नेताओं की किस्मत EVM में कैद हो जाएगी उनमें केंद्रीय मंत्री जनरल (सेवानिवृत्त) वीके सिंह, नितिन गडकरी, हंसराज अहीर, किरण रिजीजू, कांग्रेस की रेणुका चौधरी, एआईएमआईएम के असदुद्दीन ओवैसी शामिल हैं. इस चरण में रालोद के अजित सिंह का मुकाबला उत्तर प्रदेश में मुजफ्फरनगर सीट पर BJP के संजीव बालियान से है, जबकि उनके बेटे जयंत चौधरी बागपत सीट पर केंद्रीय मंत्री सत्यपाल सिंह को चुनौती दे रहे हैं. वहीं, लोजपा नेता चिराग पासवान बिहार में जमुई सीट से उम्मीदवार हैं. 17वीं लोकसभा के गठन के लिए 543 सीटों के लिए सात चरण में 11 अप्रैल से 19 मई तक मतदान होना है. नतीजे 23 मई को घोषित किए जाएंगे.
Andhra Pradesh: Visuals from a polling booth in Vishapkhapatnam as voting begins for #LokSabhaElections2019 . Voting on 25 parliamentary constituencies in the state is being held today. pic.twitter.com/PRvxWQXgQp- ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2019
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat after casting his vote for the Nagpur parliamentary constituency in the #LokSabhaElections2019: Voting is our duty, everyone should vote. pic.twitter.com/iC8pkirwc5- ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2019
Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, J&K, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Sikkim, Telangana, Tripura, UP, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman & Nicobar Islands & Lakshadweep go for elections in Phase 1 of #LokSabhaElections2019https://t.co/qDQCsZ4lOX- ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2019
2019 Lok Sabha elections commence today.- Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 11, 2019
I call upon all those whose constituencies are voting in the first phase today to turn out in record numbers and exercise their franchise.
I specially urge young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers.
लोकसभा चुनावों के लिए आज पहले चरण का मतदान है।- Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 11, 2019
सभी मतदाताओं से मेरी विनती है कि लोकतंत्र के इस महोत्सव में जरूर हिस्सा लें।
अधिक-से-अधिक संख्या में मतदान करें। पहले मतदान, फिर जलपान!
Voting begins for 91 constituencies in 20 states and union territories in the 1st phase of #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/7RyvOElPz9- ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2019
Maharashtra: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat present at polling booth number 216 in Nagpur, to cast his vote for #LokSabhaElections2019 . Voting on 7 parliamentary constituencies in the state will be held today. pic.twitter.com/EAcsBoi3Mp- ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2019
Andhra Pradesh: Voters queue outside polling booth no 134 in Pulivendula, ahead of voting for the first phase #LokSabhaElections2019. Voting on 25 parliamentary constituencies in the state will be held today. pic.twitter.com/xLhGo4fYra- ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2019
