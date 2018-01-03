महाराष्ट्र बंद: DCP प्रवीण मुंडे ने लोगों से की अपील, सोशल मीडिया पर फैल रही अफवाहों पर मत दें ध्यान

खास बातें DCP प्रवीण मुंडे ने लोगों से दिनचर्या फॉलो करने की अपील की उन्होंने कहा, सोशल मीडिया पर फैल रही अफवाहों पर मत दें ध्यान इस मामले में 15 लोग गिरफ्तार भी किये जा चुके हैं

Pune: Security arrangements in Dandekar pool in view of protests over #BhimaKoregaonViolence, DCP Pravin Mundhe says, 'we appeal all citizens to carry on with their daily routine. There will be peace in the city. Don't trust rumours being spread on social media' pic.twitter.com/7E0s3TFNqF — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2018

#Maharashtra: Large number of protesters have occupied the railway tracks at Nallasopara Station, disrupting rail traffic. Administration & security forces are making all efforts to normalize the train operations-Western Railway #BhimaKoregaonViolencepic.twitter.com/xTBjKnP8xU — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2018

Commuters stranded due to less number of auto-rickshaws & other transport in Mumbai, rickshaw driver in Mulund says, 'we are supporting this bandh only because we are scared of our loss. They can vandalize anything here' #BhimaKoregaonpic.twitter.com/uEfLsIwpJR — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2018