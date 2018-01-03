NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोचुनाव ताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | महाराष्ट्र |

महाराष्ट्र बंद: DCP प्रवीण मुंडे ने लोगों से की अपील, सोशल मीडिया पर फैल रही अफवाहों पर मत दें ध्यान

एक जनवरी को पुणे के पास भीमा कोरेगांव में दलित समाज के शौर्य दिवस पर भड़की हिंसा में एक शख्स की मौत हो गई थी.

,
231 Shares
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
महाराष्ट्र बंद: DCP प्रवीण मुंडे ने लोगों से की अपील, सोशल मीडिया पर फैल रही अफवाहों पर मत दें ध्यान

इस मामले में कुल 8 मामले दर्ज किए गये हैं.

खास बातें

  1. DCP प्रवीण मुंडे ने लोगों से दिनचर्या फॉलो करने की अपील की
  2. उन्होंने कहा, सोशल मीडिया पर फैल रही अफवाहों पर मत दें ध्यान
  3. इस मामले में 15 लोग गिरफ्तार भी किये जा चुके हैं
मुंबई: एक जनवरी को पुणे के पास भीमा कोरेगांव में दलित समाज के शौर्य दिवस पर भड़की हिंसा में एक शख्स की मौत हो गई थी. यह हिंसा पुणे, मुंबई, औरंगाबाद और अहमदनगर जैसे 18 शहरों तक फैल गई. इसी के विरोध में दलित संगठनों ने आज महाराष्ट्र बंद का ऐलान किया है. ठाणे समेत कई इलाकों में लोगों के जमा होने पर पाबंदी लगा दी गई है. बंद के बाद ठाणे में ट्रेनें रोकी जा रही हैं. सांताक्रूज ईस्ट में कई इलाकों में आरपीआई कार्यकर्ता जबरन दुकानें बंद करवा रहे हैं. लेकिन पुलिस फिर भी मूकदर्शक बनी हुई है. गोरेगांव फिल्म सिटी रोड पर गाड़ियां रोकी जा रही हैं. हार्बर और सेंट्रल लाइन पर ट्रेन सेवाओं पर असर नजर आया. मुंबई के कई इलाकों में राज्य परिवहन की बसें बहुत कम चल रही हैं. मुंबई में बेस्ट की बसें भी कम चल रही हैं. ओला ऊबर जैसे टैक्सी सेवाएं   भी आज प्रभावित दिख रही हैं. मुंबई के डब्बावालों ने भी आज सेवा बंद करने का फैसला किया है.
  यह भी पढ़ें:  महाराष्ट्र बंद अब तक 8 केस दर्ज, 15 गिरफ्तार, DCP शाहाजी बोले-स्थिति बिगड़ने नहीं देंगे

इस संबंध में डीसीपी प्रवीण मुंडे ने सभी नागरिकों से अपील करते हुए कहा है कि सभी नागरिकों को अपनी दैनिक दिनचर्या को फॉलो करें, शहर में शांति होगी. साथ ही उन्होंने कहा कि सोशल मीडिया पर फैल रहीं अफवाहों पर भरोसा मत करें. वहीं, बंद से सबसे प्रभावित इलाके चेम्बूर जोन6 के डीसीपी शहाजी उमाप ने बताया कि कल की हिंसा पर अभी तक कुल 8 मामले दर्ज किए गये हैं और 15 लोग गिरफ्तार भी किये जा चुके हैं. आज सुबह से कड़ा बंदोबस्त रखा गया है और स्थिति बिगड़ने नही दी जाएगी.
इससे पहले बड़ी संख्या में प्रदर्शनकारियों ने नालासोपारा स्टेशन पर रेलवे पटरी पर बैठकर प्रदर्शन करते दिखे, जिससे रेल यातायात में बाधा पहुंची. प्रशासन और सुरक्षा बलों ने ट्रेन के संचालन को सामान्य करने के लिए सभी प्रयास किए हैं.
 
यह भी पढ़ें: दलितों के प्रदर्शन की आंच मुंबई तक पहुंची, कई इलाकों में तनाव, 10 खास बातें

बंद के कारण मुंबई की सड़कों पर ऑटो रिक्शा में भारी कमी देखने को मिल रही है. लोग ऑटो के लिए लाइन में खड़े हैं. इस संबंध में मुलुंड में रिक्शा चालकों ने कहा कि हम इस बंद का समर्थन कर रहे हैं क्योंकि हम अपने नुकसान से डरते हैं. वे कुछ भी बर्बाद कर सकते हैं.
 
VIDEO: पुणे हिंसा के विरोध में महाराष्ट्र बंद
वहीं, कर्नाटक-महाराष्ट्र से अंतरराज्यीय बस सेवाएं अस्थायी तौर पर निलंबित कर दी गई हैं


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

231 Shares
(यह भी पढ़ें)... AAP का फैसला: संजय सिंह, नवीन गुप्‍ता और सुशील गुप्‍ता होंगे राज्‍यसभा उम्‍मीदवार
Maharashtra bandhpune violence

Advertisement

 
 
 