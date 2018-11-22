किसान मार्च LIVE: महाराष्ट्र में फिर सड़क पर उतरे अन्नदाता, 20 हजार किसान सरकार के खिलाफ करेंगे हल्ला बोल

Maharashtra: Lok Sangharsh Morcha that comprises of tribals and farmers across the state reaches Dadar. The Morcha that has begun from Kalyan yesterday is marching towards Azad Maidan in Mumbai. The farmers are demanding loan waiver and drought compensation among others. pic.twitter.com/K6c3RHp4jb— ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2018
-अपनी मांगों को लेकर बुधवार को चूनाभट्टी पहुंचे किसान सुबह 4:30 बजे ही आज़ाद मैदान के लिए निकल गये.
Traffic in the vicinity of Azad Maidan will be marginally affected around 9 AM - 10 AM— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 22, 2018
