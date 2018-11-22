NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArtWeddings
किसान मार्च LIVE: महाराष्ट्र में फिर सड़क पर उतरे अन्नदाता, 20 हजार किसान सरकार के खिलाफ करेंगे हल्ला बोल

महाराष्ट्र (Maharashtra farmers’ protest) में एक बार फिर से बड़ी संख्या में किसान सड़क (Kisaan March) पर उतर चुके हैं.

किसान मार्च LIVE: महाराष्ट्र में फिर सड़क पर उतरे अन्नदाता, 20 हजार किसान सरकार के खिलाफ करेंगे हल्ला बोल

Maharashtra farmers march: मुंबई के लिए किसानों का जत्था रवाना

मुंबई: महाराष्ट्र (Maharashtra farmers' protest) में एक बार फिर से बड़ी संख्या में किसान सड़क (Kisaan March) पर उतर चुके हैं. महाराष्ट्र के करीब 20 हज़ार किसान मुंबई पहुंचेंगे और सरकार के खिलाफ हल्ला बोलेंगे. के लिए तैयार हैं. महाराष्ट्र के ठाणे से चला किसानों का लॉन्ग मार्च आज यानी गुरुवार को मुंबई के आज़ाद मैदान पहुंचेगा. दरअसल, सूखे के लिये मुआवजे और आदिवासियों को वन्य अधिकार सौंपे जाने की मांग को लेकर हजारों किसान एवं आदिवासियों ने बुधवार को ठाणे से मुंबई तक दो दिवसीय मार्च शुरू किया. इस बीच महाराष्ट्र सरकार के मंत्री गिरीश महाजन ने किसान नेताओं को सरकार से बात करने को कहा है. ये किसान स्वामीनाथन आयोग की सिफारिशों को लागू करने के साथ ही MSP पर कानून लाने जैसी कई मांगे कर रहे हैं. स्वराज अभियान के मुखिया और आम आदमी पार्टी के पूर्व नेता योगेंद्र यादव और संरक्षणवादी डॉ राजेंद्र सिंह इस किसान मार्च का नेतृत्व कर रहे हैं. दरअसल, महाराष्ट्र, कर्नाटक, आंध्र प्रदेश, मध्य प्रदेश, उत्तर प्रदेश और पंजाब में बीते 6 महीने से लगातार अपनी मांगों को लेकर और सरकार के खिलाफ किसान प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं. 

एक बार फिर सड़कों पर उतरे अन्नदाता, ठाणे से मुंबई तक मार्च कर रहे 20 हजार किसान


Maharashtra farmers' protest LIVE Updates:


- किसान मोर्चा अब भायखला तक पहुंच चुका है. मोर्चे की संचालक प्रतिभा शिंदे ने बताया कि 12 बजे एक प्रतिनिधिमंडल सरकार से बात करने जयेगा. आगे की दिशा उसके बाद ही तय होगी. 

- मुंबईः किसानों और आदिवासियों का लोक संघर्ष मोर्चा दादर पहुंचा. आजाद मैदान की ओर बढ़ रहा है मोर्चा.
-किसानों के इस जनआंदोलन को देखते हुए मुंबई पुलिस भी सतर्कता बरत रही है और सुबह के समय 9-10 बजे के दौरान ट्रैफिक की समस्या को लेकर लोगों को आगाह किया है. -अपनी मांगों को लेकर बुधवार को चूनाभट्टी पहुंचे किसान सुबह 4:30 बजे ही आज़ाद मैदान के लिए निकल गये. 
मोर्चे में पुरुष- महिला, बुज़ुर्ग और बच्चे भी शामिल हैं. बड़ी संख्या में किसान सरकार के खिलाफ नारे बाज़ी करते हुए आज़ाद मैदान की और बढ़ रहे हैं. 

-किसान मार्च को देखते हुए सुरक्षा के मद्देनजर भारी पुलिस बल को मोर्चे के साथ तैनात किया गया है.

किसानों से किए गए वादे कितने पूरे होते हैं?

दरअसल, इन हजारों किसानों की इस मार्च के माध्यम से मांग है कि खेतिहर मजदूरों की जंगल की जमीनें दी जाएं. साथ ही, सूखा प्रभावित इलाकों में सही ढंग से राहत पहुंचे. किसानों का कहना है कि पिछले प्रदर्शन को कई महीनें हो गए, मगर अब तक एक भी आश्वासन पर काम नहीं हुआ. 

उत्तर प्रदेश : अफसरशाही मस्ती में, बांदा में किसान 24 घंटे से धरने पर

किसान मार्च को देखते हुए सुरक्षा के मद्देनजर भारी पुलिस बल को मोर्चे के साथ तैनात किया गया है. उम्मीद की जा रही है कि ये मोर्चा सुबह 10 बजे तक आज़ाद मैदान पहुंच जाएगा, किसान नेता और लोकसंघर्ष मोर्चा संचालक प्रतिभा शिंदे के मुताबिक अगर सरकार ने हमारी मांगे पूरी नही की तो हम धरना प्रदर्शन करेंगे और ज़रूरत पड़ी तो जेल भरो आंदोलन भी करेंगे. 

गुजरात : CM विजय रूपाणी के कार्यक्रम में दुखी किसान ने की आत्महत्या की कोशिश, जानें वजह...

बता दें कि करीब 6 महीने पहले भी अपनी मांगों को लेकर किसानों ने मोर्चा निकाला था. तब  सरकार ने उनकी मांगे मानते हुए क्रियान्वयन के लिए 6 महीने का वक़्त मांग था. लेकिन फिर उसके बाद कुछ नही किया. आज 12 बजे किसानों का एक प्रतिनिधिमंडल सरकार से मिल सकता है. 

 VIDEO: हजारों किसानों का मुंबई कूच


