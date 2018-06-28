NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | महाराष्ट्र |

Mumbai Plane Crash: मुंबई में क्रैश हुआ विमान 20 साल पुराना, UP सरकार ने 2014 में ही इसे बेच दिया था

Mumbai Plane Crash: उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार ने कहा कि मुंबई के पास दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हुआ विमान उसका नहीं है और ना ही वह उसका परिचालन कर रही थी.

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
Mumbai Plane Crash: मुंबई में क्रैश हुआ विमान 20 साल पुराना, UP सरकार ने 2014 में ही इसे बेच दिया था

Mumbai Plane Crash: मुंबई में हादसे का शिकार हुए चार्टर्ड प्लेन को यूपी सरकार ने 2014 में ही बेच दिया था.

खास बातें

  1. मुंबई के घाटकोपर में क्रैश हुआ चार्टर्ड प्लेन
  2. यूपी सरकार ने 2014 में ही इस विमान को बेच दिया था
  3. यह प्लेन 20 साल पुराना बताया जा रहा है
नई दिल्ली/लखनऊ: मुंबई के घाटकोपर में सर्वोदय अस्पताल के पास क्रैश हुए चार्टर्ड प्लेन में 5 लोगों की जान चली गई. ये चार्टर्ड प्लेन जुहू एयरपोर्ट से टेस्टिंग के लिए उड़ा था, तभी क्रैश हो गया. इस बीच उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार ने कहा कि मुंबई के पास दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हुआ विमान उसका नहीं है और ना ही वह उसका परिचालन कर रही थी. अधिकारियों के मुताबिक जो प्लेन हादसे का शिकार हुआ है वह 20 साल पुराना था. उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार ने इसे 2014 में ही एक प्राइवेट कंपनी को बेच दिया था
 

सरकारी प्रवक्ता ने बताया कि वह विमान उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार का नहीं था. विमान को वर्ष 2014 में निजी कंपनी यूवाई एवियेशन को बेच दिया गया था. उन्होंने बताया कि उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार के पास यह विमान साल 2014 तक ही था. मीडिया में जब खबरें आईं कि उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार का विमान मुंबई के घाटकोपर में दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया है तब प्रवक्ता ने यह स्पष्टीकरण दिया.

टिप्पणियां
VIDEO : मुंबई के घाटकोपर में चार्टर्ड प्लेन गिरा, 5 की मौत


एक अधिराकी ने बताया कि यूपी सरकार ने एक दुर्घटना के बाद इस विमान को बेच दिया था. न्यूज एजेंसी ANI को दिए इंटरव्यू में प्रमुख सचिव अवनीश अवस्थी ने कहा कि इलाहाबाद में हुए हादसे के बाद इस प्लेन को सरकार ने बेच दिया था. 


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... मोरनी की तरह नाचीं भोजपुरी की 'बेबी डॉल', 'भीग रही है बारिश में, और आग लगी है पानी में' गाने पर किया Rain Dance
Mumbai plane crashPlane crash

Advertisement

 
 
 