Mumbai Plane Crash: मुंबई में क्रैश हुआ विमान 20 साल पुराना, UP सरकार ने 2014 में ही इसे बेच दिया था

The chartered plane which has crashed (in Mumbai's Ghatkopar) does not belong to UP govt. The state govt had sold it to Mumbai's UY Aviation. The deal was done after the plane had met with an accident in Allahabad: Principal Secretary Information Avnish Awasthi #UttarPradesh— ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2018
#Mumbai: A chartered plane has crashed near Jagruti building in Ghatkopar where construction work was going on. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/QvDGtJqYF3— ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2018
Advertisement
Advertisement