छत्तीसगढ़ः दंतेवाड़ा में दूरदर्शन की टीम पर हमला, कैमरामैन की मौत, दो जवान शहीद

#Visuals from District Hospital in Dantewada, where two security personnel who were injured are being treated. Two security personnel and a DD cameraman lost their lives in #Dantewada Naxal attack. #Chhattisgarhpic.twitter.com/O7aBQ9k9JB— ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
नक्सली हमले में मारे गए 2 पुलिसकर्मियों और दूरदर्शन के कैमरामैन के विषय में बात करते हुए दंतेवाड़ा के एसपी अभिषेक पल्लव भावुक हो गए. उन्होंने बताया, 'नक्सली एक मीडियाकर्मी का कैमरा ले गए और दो अन्य को भी साथ घसीट लिया. मेरे सिपाहियों ने मुकाबला किया नहीं तो दो और मीडियाकर्मियों को नुकसान हो सकता था.'
Doordarshan cameraman Achutyanand Sahu who lost his life today in a Naxal attack in Dantewada. #Chhattisgarh (Image Courtesy- Sahu's Facebook Account) pic.twitter.com/B8t7scDppR— ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
#WATCH:Dantewada SP Abhishek Pallav breaks down while talking about death of 2 police personnel&DD cameraman in Naxal attack,"Naxals took camera of one of the media persons & dragged other two. My constable fought the Naxals else 2 more media persons could've been harmed." pic.twitter.com/XF74PcjnMq— ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
