मप्र - छत्तीसगढ़

छत्तीसगढ़ः दंतेवाड़ा में दूरदर्शन की टीम पर हमला, कैमरामैन की मौत, दो जवान शहीद
छत्तीसगढ़ में दंतेवाड़ा के आरनपुर में दूरदर्शन के क्रू पर नक्सलियों ने हमला किया है. इस मुठभेड़ में दो पुलिस कर्मी शहीद हो गए हैं और एक मीडियाकर्मी की नक्सलियों की गोली लगने से मौत हो गई है।.

छत्तीसगढ़ में दंतेवाड़ा के आरनपुर(Naxals in Dantewada's Aranpur) में दूरदर्शन के क्रू पर नक्सलियों के हमला की घटना सामने आई है. इस मुठभेड़ में कैमरामैन और दो पुलिस कर्मी शहीद हो गए हैं. नक्सलियों की गोली का शिकार हुआ कैमरामैन दूरदर्शन के दिल्ली दफ्तर से यहां शूटिंग के लिए आया था. इस हमले में एक सब इंस्पेक्टर और आरक्षक के भी शहीद होने की खबर है. एसपी घटना स्थल के लिए रवाना हुए हैं. पुलिस-नक्सली मुठभेड़ में  मीडिया कर्मियों की टीम भी फंस गई. उसी वक्त यह घटना हुई.
 
कैसे हुआ हमला
दरअसल दंतेवाड़ा जिले के निलवाया क्षेत्र में थाना अरनपुर से सर्चिंग पर निकली पुलिस पार्टी  के माओवादियों के एम्बुश की चपेट में आने से सुरक्षा बलों और माओवादियों के बीच हुए एक्सचेंज आफ फायर में एक उप निरीक्षक रूद्र प्रताप, एक सहायक आरक्षक मंगलू तथा मीडिया से संबंधित कैमरा मैन अच्युदानंद शहीद हो गए तथा आरक्षक विष्णु नेताम और सहायक आरक्षक राकेश गौतम घायल हो गए. घायलों को मौके से लाया जा रहा है. दंतेवाड़ा एसपी भी घटनास्थल पर रवाना हो गए हैं. बताया जा रहा है कि दूरदर्शन की टीम दिल्ली से रमन सरकार की विकास की गाथा सूट करने आई थी. 

  नक्‍सली हमले में मारे गए 2 पुलिसकर्मियों और दूरदर्शन के कैमरामैन के विषय में बात करते हुए दंतेवाड़ा के एसपी अभिषेक पल्‍लव भावुक हो गए. उन्‍होंने बताया, 'नक्‍सली एक मीडियाकर्मी का कैमरा ले गए और दो अन्‍य को भी साथ घसीट लिया. मेरे सिपाहियों ने मुकाबला किया नहीं तो दो और मीडियाकर्मियों को नुकसान हो सकता था.'
 

