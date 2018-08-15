NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
होम | मप्र - छत्तीसगढ़ |

मध्यप्रदेश : ग्वालियर के समीप झरने में अचानक बाढ़ आने से 12 लोग बहे, 30 फंसे

स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर शिवपुरी और ग्वालियर जिले के सीमा क्षेत्र मोहना में सुल्तानगढ़ पोल पर पिकनिक मनाने पहुंचे थे लोग

छत्तीसगढ़ के अंतागढ़ में नदी के बीच में सेल्फी लेने के लिए गया एक युवक और दो युवतियां बढ़ में फंस गए.

  1. 30 लोग चट्टानों पर फंसे हैं, लगातार बढ़ता जा रहा है जलस्तर
  2. कुछ लोगों ने खतरा भांपकर तेजी से किनारे जाकर जान बचाई
  3. पुलिस बल मौके पर पहुंचा, बचाव कार्य के लिए बनाई जा रही योजना
भोपाल: मध्यप्रदेश के शिवपुरी और ग्वालियर जिले के सीमा क्षेत्र मोहना में स्थित सुल्तानगढ़ पोल पर पिकनिक मनाने आए 12 लोग अचानक पानी बढ़ने से 100 फीट ऊंचाई से नीचे गिरे और बह गए. यह घटना बुधवार को शाम करीब चार बजे हुई.

बताया जाता है कि 15 अगस्त को स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर अवकाश होने के कारण सुल्तानगढ़ पोल पर बड़ी संख्या में लोग पिकनिक मनाने एवं प्राकृतिक झरने में नहाने गए थे. इसी दौरान शाम चार बजे के आसपास अचानक झरने में पानी का प्रवाह तेज हो गया. इस बीच वहां करीब 20 लोग नहा रहे थे. उनमें से कुछ लोग खतरा भांपते हुए तेजी दिखाकर किनारे पर चले आए लेकिन 12 लोग पानी में बह गए. अभी वहां करीब 30 लोग पानी में फंसे हुए हैं.

खबर लिखे जाने तक फंसे लोगों को पानी से निकाला नहीं जा सका है. हालांकि पुलिस को सूचना मिल गई है. ग्राम पंचायत मोहना के सरपंच ने घटना की सूचना मिलते ही तत्काल अपने स्तर पर कुछ गोताखोरों को बुलाया है. इन गोताखोरों से उम्मीद की जा रही है कि वे चट्टान पर फंसे हुए लोगों को निकाल लें.
 
सुल्तानगढ़ पोल पर मुख्य रूप से दो चट्टानें हैं, जिनमें से एक बड़ी चट्टान पर करीब 30 लोग फंसे हुए हैं, जबकि दूसरी छोटी चट्टान पर एक अकेला व्यक्ति फंसा है. शाम सवा पांच बजे तक यह स्थिति है कि घटनास्थल पर लगातार बारिश हो रही है, जिससे जलस्तर लगातार बढ़ रहा है. चट्टानों को पानी छूकर बहने लगा है. जलप्रपात करीब सौ फीट गहरा है. मौके पर पुलिस की टीम पहुंच चुकी है. बचाव के लिए पुलिस दल योजना बना रहा है.

समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक बांध से पानी छोड़े जाने के कारण सुल्तानगढ़ झरने में बाढ़ आई. कुछ लोग लापता हो गए हैं और 30 से 40 लोग बाढ़ में फंसे हुए हैं.
 
मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने कहा है कि सुल्तानगढ़ में बचाव कार्य जारी है. मैं बचाव दल के संपर्क में हूं. सात लोगों को बचा लिया गया है.
 

उधर छत्तीसगढ़ के अंतागढ़ में एक युवक और दो युवतियों की सेल्फ़ी लेने की चाहत आफत बन गई. खंडी नदी में सेल्फ़ी लेने गए एक युवक और दो युवतियां नदी के बीच मे फंस गए. अचानक नदी का जलस्तर बढ़ने से वे चट्टानों पर फंस गए. यह स्थल भानुप्रतापपुर के नारायणपुर गांव के पास है. खंडी नदी में बाढ़ आ गई है.


