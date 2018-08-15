मध्यप्रदेश : ग्वालियर के समीप झरने में अचानक बाढ़ आने से 12 लोग बहे, 30 फंसे

Gwalior: 11 youth drowned in Sultan Garh Waterfalls after water level increased due to release of water from a dam. Some youth reported missing. 30-40 people still stranded at the spot. Police present at the site. #MadhyaPradeshpic.twitter.com/ko1vn4Kz8Q— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2018
शिवपुरी में वाॅटर फॉल में फंसे लोगों को बचाने के प्रयास जारी हैं। मैं लगातार बचाव दल के संपर्क में हूं। हेलीकॉप्टर की मदद से बचाव दल प्रयासरत है। 7 लोगों को सफलतापूर्वक बचाया जा चुका है।— ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 15, 2018
Advertisement
Advertisement