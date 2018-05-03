NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
मध्य प्रदेश : महिलाओं के सामने पुरुषों के कपड़े उतरवाना बेहद शर्मनाक : सिंधिया

मध्य प्रदेश में महिलाओं की मौजूदगी में पुरुष नव आरक्षकों (कांस्टेबल) के स्वास्थ्य परीक्षण के लिए कपड़े उतरवाने को ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया ने शर्मनाक कृत्य करार दिया है.

,
मध्य प्रदेश : महिलाओं के सामने पुरुषों के कपड़े उतरवाना बेहद शर्मनाक : सिंधिया

कांग्रेस नेता ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया. (फाइल फोटो)

भोपाल/भिंड: मध्य प्रदेश के भिंड जिले में एक ही कक्ष में महिलाओं की मौजूदगी में पुरुष नव आरक्षकों (कांस्टेबल) के स्वास्थ्य परीक्षण के लिए कपड़े उतरवाने को कांग्रेस की प्रचार अभियान समिति के अध्यक्ष ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया ने शर्मनाक कृत्य करार दिया है. उन्होंने कहा कि राज्य में एक बार फिर सरकारी नुमाइंदों की लापरवाही सामने आई है.
 
सिंधिया ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि, 'मध्य प्रदेश में एक बार फिर सरकारी नुमाइंदों ने लापरवाही की हदें पार की. महिलाओं के सामने पुरुष के कपड़े उतरवाकर स्वास्थ्य परीक्षण किया. घोर निंदनीय कृत्य, बेहद शर्मनाक.'
 
गौरतलब है कि भिंड में नव आरक्षकों का जिला अस्पताल में स्वास्थ्य परीक्षण चल रहा था. उस दौरान एक ही कक्ष में अर्ध नग्न (सिर्फ निक्कर) स्थिति में पुरुष और दूसरी ओर महिलाओं का स्वास्थ्य परीक्षण चलता रहा. महिला नव आरक्षकों के सामने ही पुरुषों के स्वास्थ्य परीक्षण के लिए कपड़े उतरवाए गए.
 
policeभिंड के जिला अस्पताल में पुलिस भर्ती के लिए महिलाओँ और पुरुषों का एक ही कमरे में मेडिकल परीक्षण किया गया था


इससे पहले धार जिले में आरक्षित वर्ग के नव आरक्षकों के सीने पर स्वास्थ्य परीक्षण के दौरान एससी और एसटी लिख दिया गया था. इस मामले ने तूल पकड़ा था जिसके बाद प्रदेश के गृहमंत्री भूपेंद्र सिंह ने जांच के आदेश दिए. 

VIDEO : विवादों से घिरी पुलिस भर्ती


(इनपुट : IANS)


