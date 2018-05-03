मध्य प्रदेश : महिलाओं के सामने पुरुषों के कपड़े उतरवाना बेहद शर्मनाक : सिंधिया

Medical examinations of men and women being conducted in the same room in district hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind. No female doctors present. The tests were being done as part of Police Constable recruitment pic.twitter.com/LuSwjgOTWv— ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2018
मध्य प्रदेश में एक बार फिर सरकारी नुमाइंदों ने लापरवाही की हदें पार की - महिलाओं के सामने पुरुष के कपड़े उतार कर स्वास्थ्य परीक्षण किया - घोर निंदनीय कृत्य - बेहद शर्मनाक।https://t.co/uG59Rvolnv— Jyotiraditya Scindia (@JM_Scindia) May 2, 2018
Advertisement
Advertisement